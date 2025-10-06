Stormzy among stars reading from Booker Prize novels shortlisted for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Stormzy is to read an excerpt from a Booker Prize-nominated novel as part of a series of short films showcasing this year’s shortlist.

Booker, which has been releasing short films with well-known actors for its two annual prizes since 2022, believes the extract readings encourage more people to get interested in the prestigious book awards, especially on social media.

The 2025 line-up also includes Mercury Prize-winning singer Arlo Parks, Rivals actress Katherine Parkinson, The Diplomat actor Rory Kinnear, Black Doves actress Gabrielle Creevy and Toast Of London star Shazad Latif.

Stormzy, 32, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, will read from Flesh, a book by David Szalay that tracks the life of teenage Istvan from Hungary who eventually moves from the army to the company of London’s super-rich.

The IT Crowd star Parkinson, 47, will read Audition by Katie Kitamura with Black Mirror actor Kinnear, 47, reading The Rest Of Our Lives by Benjamin Markovits.

Arlo Parks reads The Land In Winter by Andrew Miller with actor Latif reading The Loneliness Of Sonia And Sunny by Kiran Desai.

The last book is Flashlight by Susan Choi, which is read by Welsh actress Creevy.

Gaby Wood, chief executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have another stellar cast for this year’s Booker Prize shortlist films, to bring the words of the shortlisted writers closer to the widest possible audience.

“These performers, from a breadth of artistic disciplines, are no strangers to prizes themselves: among them they have won the Mercury Prize, Baftas and Bifas, an Olivier Award and an Evening Standard Theatre Award, and have been nominated for countless others, including a Grammy.”

Pop star Dua Lipa, Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker, Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs, The Maze Runner actor Will Poulter and One Day star Ambika Mod are among the previous featured performers.

The films, directed by Sasha Nathwani, will be released in full from 2pm on October 8 on the Booker Prize’s website and social media channels.

The Booker Prize ceremony will take place on November 10 at Old Billingsgate, London.