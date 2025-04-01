Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An urgent search is underway after a British man mysteriously vanished just before he was set to fly home from a stag do in Benidorm.

Jason Taylor was due to board a flight from Alicante-Elche airport on Saturday morning after a trip to the popular Spanish resort with friends.

But the 36-year-old became separated from the group after his boarding pass was rejected at the gate and he went to find help from airport staff, his friend Gaz Edmunds said.

He was last seen on CCTV spending around five minutes in the queue before walking away and leaving the airport, according to his wife.

“This was the last we saw or heard from him. It is very unlike Jason and the family is worried sick. Jason was not ill or drunk or incapable,” Mr Edmunds wrote in an appeal on social media to help find his friend.

open image in gallery Mr Taylor was last seen walking away from the airport shortly after his boarding pass was rejected ( Creative Commons )

His family rushed out to Spain yesterday to help join a search for him.

“We have several people flying back out today to try to him and understand what has happened,” Mr Edmunds added.

“UK police have been informed and it has been passed up to Interpol, who now have an alert on his passport so we would be made aware if it has been used. We are also in contact with the UK consulate.”

Ms Taylor said she had “no idea” why her husband left the airport and she thought he would have got lost after going for a walk to “clear his head”.

Dyfed-Powys Police issued an appeal for him and said he was last seen wearing a white collared t-shirt, dark shorts and white trainers and had a black wheeled suitcase.

The force described Mr Taylor as a white male, about 5ft 10inches tall, brown hair on the sides of his head and bald on top.