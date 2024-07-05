Jay Slater’s mother says ‘this is no holiday’ as she hits back at internet trolls

Support truly

Jay Slater’s mother has hit back at trolls questioning the use of money raised by the public to help in the search for the 19-year-old.

Nearly £50,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe page set up during the search on Tenerife, where Jay went missing nearly three weeks ago.

But as the search scales back, with Spanish authorities no longer looking for the young man, some people’s attention online has turned to the use of the money raised.

As previously reported, Jay’s mother Debbie Duncan said the funds would go towards search efforts, the family’s accommodation and food expenses.

And on Thursday, Ms Duncan took to Facebook to hit back at critics over the use of money.

“My beautiful son Jay is still missing and believe me this is no holiday,” she said.

She added: “We are a normal working family from Lancashire going through hell.

A group of search and rescue workers near to the village of Masca, Tenerife ( PA )

“I would like to thank the genuine people for their love and support at this difficult time and to continue to pray for Jay to be found.

“For those of you who are more concerned around the GoFundMe page I can assure you that up to now it has not been used and our stay up to now has been financed by ourselves.

“I do have proof of transactions and transfers to other persons but I should not have to justify this. So you can make up your own minds.”

Ms Duncan had previously thanked the “vast” generosity of donors, saying her family are “grateful for all of your support and kindness during this unimaginable time”.

Tenerife’s Guardia Civil has called off the search for the apprentice bricklayer after helicopters, drones and search dogs were previously deployed to find him.

Debbie Duncan with her son Jay Slater, who went missing on 17 June ( Supplied )

The search in the village of Masca, near his last-known location, took in a steep rocky area, including ravines, trails and paths.

Other people have stepped forward to offer support, including TikToker Callum Fahim, who said he had since withdrawn and was now back home in London after reportedly receiving death threats.

Private investigators have also supported the family, including army reservist Juan Garcia and TV detective Mark Williams-Thomas, who investigated Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca and the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case, according to reports.