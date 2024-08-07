Scammers target Jay Slater funeral with fake live-stream claims

Support truly

Online scammers are targeting the funeral of Jay Slater by offering a fake live-stream of the ceremony, according to a charity working with his family.

The fraudsters are attempting to profit by pretending to provide access in “return for likes, follows, and even donations”, says overseas crisis support charity LBT Global.

The family has denied there will be any live-stream of Mr Slater’s funeral, which is taking place on Saturday.

LBT Global said it has been supporting Mr Slater’s family by having some of the scam accounts removed but claims “it is endless work”.

Emergency services, rescue teams and volunteer groups searched for Mr Slater for around a month before he was found ( PA Wire )

Chief executive Matthew Searle said: “We are inundated with reports of these scams, and as fast as we can get the platforms to remove them, more appear.

“To be completely clear – there is no live-stream of Jay’s funeral, and anyone claiming to offer one is a scam.

“As much as being hurtful and deeply unrespectful, this is taking vital donations away from a small charity.”

He confirmed the only legitimate donation channels to support Mr Slater’s family are on its fundraising page or via the LBT Global website.

Mr Slater’s body was eventually found near the village of Masca ( PA Wire )

The charity encouraged people to report any fake accounts they see and warned people to act cautiously to avoid being scammed into sending money.

Mr Slater, 19 and from Lancashire, died while on holiday in Tenerife with two friends on 17 June this year.

A post-mortem confirmed he died from traumatic head injuries consistent with a fall from height.

After weeks of searching, Spanish police finally found his body in the mountains after he was believed to have slipped while trying to make his way back to his hotel.

His mother, Debbie Duncan, 55, has requested attendees of the funeral at Accrington Cemetery Chapel celebrate her son’s life by “wearing something blue”.

Mr Slater travelled 20 miles from his Airbnb Casa Abuela Tina in Masca on the night he disappeared ( PA Wire )

A heartfelt obituary posted in the Facebook group ‘Jay Slater - In Memory’ reads: “Remembering with love Jay Dean Slater, of Fountains Way, Oswaldtwistle, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday 17 June 2024, whilst on holiday in Tenerife, aged 19 years.

“After Jay left Rhyddings High School he went on to become an apprentice bricklayer with the PH Build group, a job he greatly enjoyed.

“At the young age of five, Jay started playing football for Huncoat United FC until the age of 17 and also did a few seasons with the Sunday team at St Joesph's too.

“He also loved spending time chilling out with his friends.

“Jay's love of music and dance started at a very young age. He loved attending music festivals and events across the country and also loved to socialise and meet new people.

“A loving son of Debbie and Warren, a cherished brother of Zak and brother-in-law of Jessica, a treasured grandson of Dawn, June and the late Dougie, a much-loved nephew of Glen and Katie, a dear cousin of Maddie and Tillie and a loyal friend to many. Jay will be very sadly missed by all those who knew him.”

Floral tributes will come from the family but “if anyone would like to bring a single rose to place with Jay, they are more than welcome”, his relatives said.

They asked people to instead donate to LBT Global instead of bringing floral tributes.