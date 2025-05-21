Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friends of Jay Slater who were in Tenerife when the teenager disappeared last year “could not be located” to take part in his inquest.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, was holidaying on the Spanish island and had been to the NRG music festival with friends in Playa de las Americas before he went missing in the early hours of 17 June 2024.

It is believed that he went to an apartment with other people he had met while on holiday, then subsequently vanished and was reported missing on June 18.

The hearing, scheduled to last one day, was told extensive efforts, including summonses had been issued for several witnesses who were in contact with Mr Slater before he disappeared.

However, a number of witnesses – including Bradley Geoghegan, Brandon Hodgson, Lucy Law and Leo McDermott – had failed to respond and so would not be giving evidence.

open image in gallery Members of a search and rescue team search near to where Jay Slater went missing in the village of Masca, Tenerife (James Manning/PA)

His body was found in a steep and inaccessible area by a mountain rescue team from the Spanish Civil Guard near the village of Masca on July 15 2024.

His mother Debbie Duncan, stepfather and other family members attended the inquest into Mr Slater’s death at Preston Coroner’s Court on Wednesday.

Toxicology expert Dr Stephanie Martin told the hearing there were difficulties checking for the presence of drugs or alcohol in a body so severely decomposed.

But she said analysis of Mr Slater’s body showed traces of the presence of MDMA and MDA, commonly known as ecstasy along with cocaine and alcohol.

Dr Martin said because of the limitations of the analysis, she could not say exactly how much or how soon before death the drugs had been taken.

Analysis of samples by the Spanish authorities also showed the presence of ketamine which was not found in the UK samples.

open image in gallery Members of the Guardia Civil close to the village of Masca, Tenerife, where Jay Slater went missing (James Manning/PA)

Home Office pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd detailed the injuries found on Mr Slater from his post-mortem examination findings.

Dr Shepherd said, apart from lacerations and cuts to the left side of his head, the major findings were associated with head injuries and his pelvis.

He said: “There were extensive fractures of the left side of his head, several extensive fractures extending into the bottom of the skull.

“Also fractures to the left side of the pelvis and hip joints.

“The pattern of the injuries were entirely consistent with a heavy fall, a fall from a height, landing on his head.”

Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen, asked the witness if, from the injuries, there was any suggestion of an assault or restraint of the teenager.

Dr Shepherd said: “That’s something I considered very carefully, something I would always look to identify.

“The pattern of the injuries when someone is assaulted or restrained is very different from the type of injuries and pattern I found with Jay.”

Dr Adeley continued: “Nothing to suggest that was the case?”

Dr Shepherd: “Nothing to suggest an assault, gripping, holding, nothing of that sort.”

The witness was then asked about what effect the skull injuries would have.

Dr Shepherd said: “It would have had an immediate and devastating effect on Jay’s consciousness.

“The injuries were so severe I have no doubt he would have been instantly unconscious from the moment of that blow to the head.

“Death could well have been instant the injury was so severe. Jay would undoubtedly be unconscious and unaware.

“It’s most likely death would have occurred instantly or extremely soon afterwards.”

open image in gallery A general view of Masca, Tenerife, where Jay Slater went missing last year (James Manning/PA)

Dr Shephard said he gave the official cause of death as a head injury.

A preliminary Spanish post-mortem examination report recorded the death as “violent”, with the immediate cause being “traumatic shock” and a severe traumatic brain injury.

Dr Shepherd said the findings were consistent with his own findings.

Statements were then read from Spanish locals Ramon Hernandez and Juan Diaz, who were working near the holiday let Mr Slater had stayed at.

Both statements said at around 7.45am on the day Mr Slater disappeared, an “English-speaking guy” carrying a half-litre bottle of Coca-Cola, approached them and asked what time the local bus arrived.

The man, later identified as Mr Slater, was told a bus came around 10am.

He also asked about taxis but was told no local taxi service was available and the Spanish men then continued working and did not see where Mr Slater went.

The hearing continues.