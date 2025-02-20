Jaysley Beck: Army’s handling of harassment complaint played part in soldier’s death, coroner rules
Coroner says 19-year-old Jaysley Beck was sexually assaulted by a senior colleague
The Army’s handling of a 19-year-old soldier’s complaint of harassment by a senior colleague played a part in her death, a coroner has ruled.
Jaysley Beck took her own life at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire on December 15 2021 and in July that year she complained that she had been sexually assaulted during a stay at Thorney Island.
Battery Sergeant Major Michael Webber, now of Warrant Officer 2 rank, was given a “minor sanction” for his actions.
Summing up the inquest for Gunner Beck, Nicholas Rheinberg, assistant coroner for Wiltshire and Swindon said: “She was sufficiently terrified to flee the scene (after an incident), hide in the toilets, take refuge in the car and remain on the phone (to her colleague).”
He added: “How Jaysley’s complaint was handled played more than a contributory part in her death.”
More follows....