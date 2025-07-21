Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US vice president JD Vance will find he is “every bit as unwelcome” in the UK as Donald Trump, protests have warned, as they announced plans to demonstrate against his visit.

Vance is expected to visit the Cotswolds in South West England next month with his wife and three young children.

The visit will come shortly after Donald Trump completes a five-day tour of some of his golf courses in Scotland.

Trump is due to arrive on Friday, after which he will meet with Sir Keir Starmer in Aberdeen. He will then visit Trump Turnberry golf club on the west coast of Scotland before opening a new course on his Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire, on the north-east coast.

The Stop Trump Coalition, made up of a group of trade unions, pro-Palestine protesters and anti-Trump demonstrators, had already announced it would be marching against the presidential visit.

They have since added that Vance will also find “resistance waiting” when he arrives in England a week later.

A Stop Trump Coalition spokesperson said: “We are meeting Trump with protests in Aberdeen and Edinburgh this month, and then in London and Windsor in September.

“JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the UK as Donald Trump.

JD Vance protesters line streets of Vermont as vice president takes ski holiday after clash with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ( Facebook )

“We remember how Vance cut short his ski trip in Vermont because he was so enraged by the sight of a few protesters.

“We are sure that, even in the Cotswolds, he will find the resistance waiting.”

It will not be the first time protests have disrupted the vice president’s holiday.

Back in March, a few days after Vance was filmed feuding with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, hundreds of protesters confronted the vice president in Waitsfield, Vermont holding pro-Ukraine signs.

Demonstrators called Vance a “national disgrace” and urged him and his family to “go ski in Russia”.

The family were reportedly forced to move to an undisclosed location as a result.