Protesters warn JD Vance ‘resistance will be waiting’ as he prepares for Cotswolds family holiday

The Stop Trump Coalition says US vice president JD Vance is ‘every bit as unwelcome’ in the UK as Donald Trump

Tom Watling
Monday 21 July 2025 11:23 BST
Hundreds protest JD Vance’s family vacation to Disneyland

US vice president JD Vance will find he is “every bit as unwelcome” in the UK as Donald Trump, protests have warned, as they announced plans to demonstrate against his visit.

Vance is expected to visit the Cotswolds in South West England next month with his wife and three young children.

The visit will come shortly after Donald Trump completes a five-day tour of some of his golf courses in Scotland.

Trump is due to arrive on Friday, after which he will meet with Sir Keir Starmer in Aberdeen. He will then visit Trump Turnberry golf club on the west coast of Scotland before opening a new course on his Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire, on the north-east coast.

The Stop Trump Coalition, made up of a group of trade unions, pro-Palestine protesters and anti-Trump demonstrators, had already announced it would be marching against the presidential visit.

They have since added that Vance will also find “resistance waiting” when he arrives in England a week later.

A Stop Trump Coalition spokesperson said: “We are meeting Trump with protests in Aberdeen and Edinburgh this month, and then in London and Windsor in September.

“JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the UK as Donald Trump.

JD Vance protesters line streets of Vermont as vice president takes ski holiday after clash with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky
JD Vance protesters line streets of Vermont as vice president takes ski holiday after clash with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Facebook)

“We remember how Vance cut short his ski trip in Vermont because he was so enraged by the sight of a few protesters.

“We are sure that, even in the Cotswolds, he will find the resistance waiting.”

It will not be the first time protests have disrupted the vice president’s holiday.

Back in March, a few days after Vance was filmed feuding with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, hundreds of protesters confronted the vice president in Waitsfield, Vermont holding pro-Ukraine signs.

Demonstrators called Vance a “national disgrace” and urged him and his family to “go ski in Russia”.

The family were reportedly forced to move to an undisclosed location as a result.

