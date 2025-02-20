US anti-abortion group planning series of protests outside Scottish hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A US anti-abortion group is planning a series of protests outside a hospital in Scotland despite a law banning such demonstrations.

According to its website, 40 Days For Life will hold “vigils” outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow from March 5 until April 13.

A law passed last year by the Scottish Parliament outlawed anti-abortion activists from protesting within 200 metres of abortion clinics.

On Wednesday, a 74-year-old woman became the first person to be arrested under the legislation.

Hardgate Road, just outside the hospital, had been a frequent target for anti-abortion protesters before the Safe Access Zones Act was passed by MSPs.

Despite Wednesday’s arrest, the 40 Days For Life group still has the area marked as part of its global campaign to protest against abortion, which includes hundreds of locations around the world.

The group, which began in Texas, describes itself as “an internationally co-ordinated 40-day campaign that aims to end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses”.

Police Scotland said it would respond “proportionately” to any protests outside abortion clinics in Scotland.

Superintendent Christopher Stewart said: “Every incident is unique and officers will respond proportionately to reports of anyone breaching the legislation by engaging with them, explaining the law and encouraging compliance before moving to enforcement if necessary.”

Gillian Mackay MSP, who brought forward the buffer zones legislation, warned the group against further demonstrations.

“I urge 40 Days and anyone else who is planning to protest in a safe access zone to think again, as they will be stopped and there will be consequences,” she said.

“The protests that have taken place outside Queen Elizabeth and other hospitals have been utterly shameful and have no place in a modern or progressive Scotland. That is why I introduced my Act, and why they are now illegal.

“These zones were introduced to stop the intimidation and obstruction of people accessing abortion services, including the shameful scenes of protest groups waving graphic banners and in some cases using megaphones and loudspeakers to abuse service users and staff.

“We know the awful impact that these protests have had. Some of the testimonies from women who have had to endure them have been heartbreaking. Why would anyone want to add to that hurt by spreading even more fear and anxiety?”

The development comes days after US Vice-President JD Vance criticised Scotland’s buffer zones.

Speaking at a security conference in Munich, Donald Trump’s deputy said: “Just a few months ago the Scottish Government began distributing letters to citizens whose houses lay within so-called safe access zones, warning them that even private prayer within their own homes may amount to breaking the law.

“The Government urged readers to report any fellow citizens suspected guilty of thought crime. In Britain and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat.”

First Minister John Swinney dismissed his comments, saying: “JD Vance is just wrong and that issue was extensively discussed during the passage of the Bill. On the letter issued to households, his claims were wrong about that letter as well, and no such point was put to residents whatsoever on private prayer.”

Ms Mackay added: “With JD Vance and his extreme supporters spreading toxic misinformation about Scotland, it is vital that we stand up for reproductive rights and against those who are working to undermine them.

“Abortion rights are human rights, and I know that the people of Scotland stand firmly against the anti-choice protests of US-backed campaign groups like 40 Days.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “Safe access zones are designed to safeguard a woman’s right to access healthcare and protect their right to dignity and respect when they need it most.

“Scottish ministers are proud to have supported this legislation, which passed overwhelmingly by Parliament.”