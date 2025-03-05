Anti-abortion campaigners branded ‘disgusting’ as they hold vigil near hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An anti-abortion group has been branded “disgusting” and told “you don’t care about the women” as it staged a vigil near a maternity hospital.

A woman who lives nearby strode over to accost members of the 40 Days For Life group as they held a prayer vigil close to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The campaigners are outside the 200-metre abortion buffer zone in place around the hospital’s maternity unit but are still visible on one of the main approaches to it via Shieldhall Road.

They are planning a series of vigils from March 5 until April 13.

On Wednesday morning, El Johnstone crossed the road from her home nearby to shout at the group and told them: “You should be ashamed of yourselves.”

Referring to the hospital, she said: “You have no idea what the women there have gone through or are going through, you do not know. You have no respect for the women, you don’t care about the women.”

Speaking to media afterwards, Ms Johnstone, who has experience of miscarriage, said: “I woke up this morning and went to have my breakfast and could see this from my bedroom window. I’m not receiving the healthcare and this has upset me so much.

“So imagine if you were going through a horrible, horrible decision in your life, and you’re faced with this.

“You can pray in your church. You can pray in your houses. You do not need to come and pray outside a healthcare facility and upset everybody who’s going there.

“I just have empathy for the people that do need access to services today, people who are going through something, people who might be miscarrying, like I have, and seeing this, it just adds to more stress and a horrible situation made worse. I just don’t think it’s necessary.”

She said the buffer zone should be expanded so campaigners cannot be in the vicinity of the hospital.

There were shouts of “disgusting” from motorists driving past as the group stood praying.

Ms Johnstone also said she thinks people have been “emboldened” by comments from US Vice-President JD Vance, who recently criticised Scotland’s buffer zones and said he fears free speech is in retreat.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney dismissed his comments, saying: “JD Vance is just wrong.”

Pointing to the campaigners, Ms Johnstone said: “These are the minority, and I feel like they are emboldened by JD Vance’s recent comments saying that we have no freedom of speech.

“We do have freedom of speech. What we don’t have is freedom from consequences. The buffer zone is there for a reason.”

Six members of the group took part in the vigil on Wednesday, holding 40 days for Life placards with messages such as “Choose life”.

They did not want to speak to the media, saying only “we are here to pray”, as they stood at the junction of Shieldhall Road and Hardgate Road.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay, who introduced the abortion buffer zone law which was passed last year, says it will face a “real test” during the protests.

She said she will work with police and health authorities to ensure the Safe Access Zones Act is upheld.

In February, a 74-year-old woman became the first person in Scotland to be arrested over an alleged breach of the legislation.

Ms Mackay said: “For far too long, women have had to endure totally unacceptable abuse and obstruction outside hospitals. It should never have happened, and my Act to stop it received the overwhelming support of our Parliament.

“I urge anyone else who is planning to protest to look at the testimonies from people who have had to endure gauntlets of graphic banners and ask themselves if they really want to be responsible for causing even more pain and upset.”

Earlier, an organiser for 40 Days for Life, which began in Texas, pledged not to beach the law.

Mary Gilroy told the PA news agency: “The 40 Days for Life prayer group will not be operating within the buffer zone but will instead pray for help and protection for mothers and their unborn babies from a 200-metre distance from the abortion facility.

“We have arranged to meet with police services ahead of the planned dates and are grateful for our good working relations that protect our ability to pray.

“We invite anyone who wants to chat to us about support for continuing their pregnancy to feel free to do so.

“In a nation like Scotland, it should never be illegal to pray or to have a consensual conversation.”