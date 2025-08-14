Narinder Kaur criticises BBC’s decision to have Thomas Skinner on Strictly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV star Narinder Kaur has criticised the BBC’s decision to cast former The Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner as a celebrity contestant on Strictly Come Dancing after saying she was told she was “too controversial” for the show herself.

It comes after Skinner met US vice president JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks, with the 34-year-old – who befriended US President Donald Trump’s number two on social media platform X – describing the event as “once in a lifetime”.

In the caption of a video posted to X, Jeremy Vine panellist and former Big Brother star Kaur, 52, said: “Apparently I was deemed too controversial for @bbcstrictly because they only hire quiet brown and black women that fit in a box.

“But you can be a white man AND be controversial and you’ll be hired on the spot! Hello Thomas Skinner!!”

In a statement, she added: “There’s only so much you can say in a short video, but I felt something many others have been feeling all day and that was complete shock and utter bewilderment – to see Thomas be announced in the line-up, considering all the rhetoric about how people with right-wing opinions are cancelled and not allowed on the BBC.

“I’ve debated Tom on Good Morning Britain before, I supported his book release at his launch party, there is a huge disparity in what certain demographics of people are allowed to say and still get one show after another.

“I met the Strictly team at the TV Choice Awards earlier this year and got talking to one of the bookers about the show generally – and she said ‘You’re a bit too controversial and we can’t have that for the show.’”

Social media personality Skinner has been announced as one of the latest celebrities to be taking part in the upcoming series of BBC One show Strictly.

He recently claimed he had received “death threats” and “vile comments about my children”, following a series of social media posts claiming “something’s gone wrong” in the UK, and saying “there is nothing wrong with being proud of where you’re from”.

In other posts, which drew criticism from some of his followers, Skinner said it is “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country”, and he complained “it ain’t safe out there anymore” in London, saying the city is “hostile” and “tense”.

Following the post complaining about alleged abuse, Mr Vance replied with a picture of a cartoon character typing on a keyboard and a message that read: “Hang in there, my friend. Remember that 90 percent of people attacking your family look like this.”

After the Strictly announcement, Skinner said in a social media post: “They say don’t read the comments on social media. But I couldn’t help myself. I’ve had absolute pellets all day on my Instagram lost about going on Strictly… Why are some people so angry that don’t even know me.”

Among the other celebrity contestants confirmed for Strictly this year are former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis.

They join the likes of podcast host and YouTube star George Clarke, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist La Voix, former England rugby player Chris Robshaw, and model and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein, who is to become the first contestant with Down’s syndrome to take part in Strictly’s full series.

The line-up is completed by Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, and former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Strictly, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in September, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas as judges.

The BBC has been approached for comment.