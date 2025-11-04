Jeffrey Archer offers to write your name into his novel as charity auction prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Author and former politician Jeffrey Archer is offering to write a winning bidder’s name into his final standalone novel at an auction for a hospital charity.

Lord Archer, 85, said only he would decide who the character was and how they fit into the plot, and that they “could be a chauffeur, a fast bowler, a farmer or a fraudster”.

The former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party said he could not wait to find out who wins the bidding at the Cheffins’ 200-Year Anniversary Charity Auction this month.

Lord Archer, who has sold more than 275 million copies of his books worldwide, said: “Not many people can say they’ve found their way into a Jeffrey Archer novel, but this auction gives them the chance!

“It’s my final standalone novel, so I thought it was time to have a little fun and try to raise money for a fantastic charity at the same time.

“Only I will decide who this character is in the book and how they fit into the plot.

“They could be a chauffeur, a fast bowler, a farmer, or a fraudster.

“I can’t wait to find out who wins the bidding and how their name will fit into my final novel.”

Lord Archer’s novel is due for release in 2026 and the online auction is to be held from November 7.

All proceeds will go to The Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, which supports Addenbrooke’s and the Rosie hospitals in Cambridge.

Funds raised are due to go towards building a playroom for children in treatment at the new Cambridge Children’s Hospital.

Lord Archer said the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust is a “charity which is close to my heart, not least because my wife, Mary, is president and has committed so much of her life to Addenbrookes”.

“Please dig deep and this Christmas give as much as you can afford, knowing that you will be helping build a new children’s hospital at the same time,” he said.

Martin Millard, equity director at auctioneers Cheffins, said: “To have your name included in one of the world’s most successful author’s final standalone novel is a rare prize and something which would eclipse all other gifts under the tree for one of Archer’s hundreds of thousands of die-hard fans.

“As this is such a unique and unusual opportunity, it is impossible to put any sort of estimate on what something like this might be worth.

“Opening bids will be placed at around £500 but there’s no telling how much this could raise in total.”

The auction, from November 7 to November 23, will be held online at: cheffins.co.uk.