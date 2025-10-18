Queen carries on with day at Ascot races after Andrew gives up dukedom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen and Zara Tindall have stepped out at the races, the day after Prince Andrew relinquished his dukedom and remaining honours in a bid to protect the monarchy from ongoing scandal.

Camilla carried on with her royal duties by attending the Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire on Saturday.

The Queen’s brother-in-law Andrew was further banished from the royal family on Friday over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre, which he denies.

He will no longer join the King, Camilla and other royals on Christmas Day or at the Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle each year, but he remains a prince with the 30-room Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor Great Park as his home.

Camilla – a keen racing fan – was dressed in a pale blue coat, pearl drop earrings and cream hat with matching blue ribbon.

She was spotted happily chatting to royal racing manager John Warren.

Camilla also presented jockey Jason Watson with a trophy after he won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Cicero’s Gift.

The King’s niece Zara, in a navy coat and burgundy headwear with feather detail, presented the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes to Jamie Spencer for his win on Powerful Glory.

Charles, the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family consulted with Andrew before the prince released his statement through Buckingham Palace.

There had long been calls for him to give up his dukedom, which he received from his mother the late Queen on the morning of his 1986 wedding, and which linked him with the city of York.

Just days ago, it emerged Andrew told Epstein “we are in this together” and “keep in close touch” in a 2011 email, three months after he said he had stopped all contact with the convicted sex offender.

Ms Giuffre’s posthumous book, which is due out on Tuesday, has focused further attention on the sexual assault allegations and told how Andrew insisted his accuser sign a one-year gag order after their settlement to prevent spoiling Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.