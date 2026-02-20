Searches ongoing at Andrew’s former home following arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Searches of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home in Berkshire are ongoing following his misconduct in public office arrest.

The former prince was held in custody on Thursday following accusations he shared sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Andrew, who is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested, was held for around 11 hours on his 66th birthday before he was released under investigation by Thames Valley Police.

It is understood the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) are yet to provide any “early investigative advice” to the force.

On Friday, a helicopter circled Royal Lodge in Windsor with unmarked vans, believed to be police vehicles, entering the grounds throughout the morning.

A police presence remained at the Sandringham Estate but searches of Andrew’s Norfolk home concluded on Thursday.

The arrest of the King’s younger brother made headlines across the world, including a picture of him looking drained and exhausted, slouched in the back of a vehicle leaving Aylsham police station.

US President Donald Trump described the news as “very sad” and “so bad for the royal family”.

Police have been reviewing allegations against Andrew after emails released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show him share reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with Epstein.

One email from November 2010 appeared to be forwarded to Epstein by Andrew five minutes after he was sent it by his then-special adviser Amir Patel, while another the following month appeared to show Andrew sent a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand province, Afghanistan.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

It is understood that neither the King nor Buckingham Palace had been informed before the arrest on Thursday morning.

However, the Home Secretary was alerted to the arrest shortly before Andrew was taken into custody, it is understood.

Thames Valley Police denied briefing the Home Office before the arrest, but issued a statement from the National Police Chiefs’ Council to clarify that the NPCC did so.

After the arrest, Charles released a statement, which is understood to have been supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, saying: “The law must take its course.”

Both the King and Queen, who carried on their duties as normal after the news, did not answer questions posed to them about Andrew during engagements in London on Thursday.

The family of convicted sex trafficker and Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell said they were “astonished” at Andrew’s arrest, and called for “transparency” and “evidence”.

Andrew became the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment in 2001.

He stepped down in 2011 amid the furore over his friendship with paedophile Epstein.