Starmer: Mandelson lied over ambassador job and has betrayed the nation

Sir Keir Starmer admitted he knew about Lord Peter Mandelson’s friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein when he appointed him ambassador to the US but claimed the peer “lied repeatedly” about the extent of the relationship.

The Prime Minister said Lord Mandelson “betrayed our country” by leaking information from the heart of government to Epstein.

The Prime Minister also said he had spoken to the King to have Lord Mandelson removed from the Privy Council.

Lord Mandelson, a political appointment rather than a career diplomat, was sacked from his Washington role in September last year over his links with Epstein, who died in 2019.

His continued association with Epstein following his 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor had been widely reported before his return to the political front line when he was named as ambassador in 2024.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch – who has led a parliamentary push for papers relating to the appointment to be disclosed – repeatedly asked Sir Keir if he knew Lord Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein had continued after the conviction.

She said: “Can the Prime Minister tell us did the official security vetting he received mention Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein?”

Sir Keir replied: “Yes it did. As a result, various questions were put to him.”

The Prime Minister told MPs: “What was not known was the depth, the sheer depth and the extent of the relationship. He lied about that to everyone for years, and new information was published in September showing the relationship was materially different from what we’d been led to believe. When the new information came to light, I sacked him.”

The Prime Minister has agreed to release papers on Lord Mandelson’s appointment as long as they do not prejudice national security or international relations.

The Metropolitan Police had also raised issues about releasing anything that would prejudice their investigation into Lord Mandelson’s alleged misconduct in public office, Sir Keir said.

But Mrs Badenoch warned the Government’s attempt to amend the Tory call for full disclosure could be a cover-up, while some Labour MPs also appeared set to rebel and support the Opposition in Wednesday afternoon’s vote.

Mrs Badenoch has tabled a humble address motion in the Commons, an arcane parliamentary mechanism to compel the Government to release documents including due diligence work carried out by the Cabinet Office and emails between Lord Mandelson and his ally Morgan McSweeney, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff.

Sir Keir’s amendment agrees to release the papers except for anything which would jeopardise security or diplomatic ties.

Mrs Badenoch warned: “This Government is trying to sabotage that release with an amendment to let him choose what we see. Labour MPs now have to decide if they want to be accessories to his cover-up.”

Sir Keir said the top civil servant, Cabinet Secretary Sir Chris Wormald, would lead the process of deciding what could be released.

But former deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament should be involved in deciding what is released to ensure “public confidence in the process”.

Documents released as part of the US Department of Justice’s Epstein Files appear to show Lord Mandelson passing potentially market sensitive information to his friend in 2009, while he was business secretary in Gordon Brown’s government.

Lord Mandelson has been approached for comment and while he has yet to speak publicly, the BBC said it understood he maintains he did not act criminally and that his actions were not for personal gain.

The BBC reported Lord Mandelson argues he had sought Epstein’s expertise in the national interest before the financial crisis.

Sir Keir said: “Mandelson betrayed our country, our Parliament and my party.

“He lied repeatedly to my team when asked about his relationship with Epstein before and during his tenure as ambassador, I regret appointing him.

“If I knew then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near government.”

Lord Mandelson has quit the House of Lords, but Sir Keir said legislation was being drafted to stop him from continuing to use the title.

And he said he had agreed with the King that Lord Mandelson should no longer be a privy counsellor – which allows him to be described as “right honourable” – because he had “brought the reputation of the Privy Council into disrepute”.

Following the Prime Minister’s Questions exchanges a Tory spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has just admitted that the official security vetting highlighted Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but he went ahead and appointed him anyway.

“This is the first time the Prime Minister has admitted this and it raises very serious questions over Keir Starmer’s shocking judgment. “