Police arrive at Andrew’s home on Sandringham Estate

Thames Valley Police previously said the force is reviewing allegations around the former duke’s association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prime Minister said ‘nobody is above the law’ when quizzed about Andrew (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Police have arrived at the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on the Sandringham Estate.

Pictures circulating online appear to show unmarked police cars attending Wood Farm in Norfolk on Thursday, with plain-clothed officers appearing to gather outside the property.

Thames Valley Police previously said the force is reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.

