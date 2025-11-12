‘I can’t take any more of this’, Andrew tells Epstein in newly released emails

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor told paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell “I can’t take any more of this” as he pleaded with them to make it clear he was not involved in any allegations against them, according to newly released emails.

Thousands of documents from Epstein’s estate were published by the US House Oversight Committee on Wednesday – including the exchange from March 2011 – months on from when the former prince alleged he broke off all contact with the sex offender.

Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with him three times – once at Maxwell’s home in London, once at Epstein’s address in Manhattan, and once on the disgraced financier’s private island, Little St James.

After Andrew asked Epstein how he planned to respond to a press inquiry, Epstein can be seen responding: “Im (sic) not sure how to respond, the only person she didn’t have sex with was Elvis.”

The former duke also appeared to take the issue up with Maxwell in a separate chain, saying: “Hey there! What’s all this? I don’t know anything about this! You must SAY so please. This has NOTHING to do with me.

“I can’t take any more of this.”

Another email chain appeared to show Epstein confirm a photograph of the former prince with Virginia Giuffre was real, adding that several of his staff had their picture taken with Andrew.

The documents show Maxwell was forwarded a press inquiry from the Mail On Sunday on March 4 2011, by somebody named Mark Cohen, who told her: “FYI, following up on my email of this morning.

“Again, I have no intention of responding unless you direct otherwise.”

After the email was forwarded from Maxwell to Epstein, and then from Epstein to somebody listed as “The Duke” on the same day, Andrew appears to respond: “What? I don’t know any of this. How are you responding?”

Epstein responds: “Just got it two minutes ago. I’ve asked g (sic) lawyers to send a letter. Not sure… it’s so salcisous (sic) and ridiculous, im (sic) not sure how to respond, the only person she didn’t have sex with was Elvis.”

Andrew then appears to reply to Epstein, saying: “Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations.

“I can’t take any more of this my end.”

Epstein appeared to follow up with the former duke two days later, saying: “You OK?

“These stories are complete and utter fantasy. I don’t know and have never met Al Gore.

“Clinton was never on the island … the telephone book is not mine, it was stolen by my houseman that is currently in prison for doing so.”

Epstein also appeared keen to ask a journalist to investigate “Andrew’s accuser” because Buckingham Palace would “love it”.

In his email in July 2011, Epstein can be seen talking about “Andrew’s accuser” and asking someone to “send a reporter or reporters to investigate”.

The email reads: “… same as strauss khan (sic) is Andrew’s accuser, criminal record, total liar.”

It continues: “Send a reporter or reporters to investigate… the palace would love it, the girl in the photo, was nothing more than a telephone answerer, she was never 15, according to her version she worked for trump (sic), first at that age, at Mar-a-Lago. It’s ridiculous.”

In a further email, Epstein adds: “The girl who accused Prince Andrew can also easily be proven to be a liar.

“I think Buckingham Palace would love it. You should task someone to investigate the girl Virginia Roberts, that has caused the Queen’s son all this agro (sic).

“I promise you she is a fraud. You and I will be able to go to ascot (sic) for the rest of our lives.”

In an exchange with a different journalist in 2011, Epstein appeared to discuss Giuffre and her photograph with Andrew.

He said: “Now that strauss kan (sic) girl will be shown to be a total liar.

“Maybe your paper should jump on and show that (redacted)’s allegations re andrew (sic) are the same, she also accused numerous people of having sex with her, dersh, ehud, etc. Not one paper had the balls to question her credibility.”

After the journalist confirmed they would be interested in the story, a further email from Epstein on the same day read: “The girl has fled the country with an outstanding arrest warrant. The da (sic) after she accused others, said in writing that she has no credibility, she was never 15 years old working for me, her story made it seem like she first worked for trump (sic) at that age and was met by ghislaine maxwell (sic).

“Total horseshit, the daily mail (sic) paid her money, they admitted it, with the statement that it took money to coax out the truth.

“Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have.

“I have never misled you, this girl is a total liar, they (sic) authorities should check her australian (sic) immigration form, you could talk to dershowitz (sic). I will ask if they will cooperate – Prince people.”

Andrew’s links to Epstein eventually led to the King dramatically stripping him of his titles – putting an end to his public life.

The move followed the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs, and the US government’s release of documents from the paedophile’s estate.

The incident at Maxwell’s home, where the now infamous photo of the former duke with his accuser is reported to have been taken, allegedly occurred when Ms Giuffre was 17 years old.

Andrew is accused of taking part in an orgy with “underage” girls, as well as Ms Giuffre, during the alleged incident on Little St James.

The former prince vehemently denies all allegations made against him.

Epstein took his own life in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 after being convicted of sex trafficking.