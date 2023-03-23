Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A TikTok star and mother-of-two has suddenly died after weeks of suffering from severe migraines.

Jehane Thomas, 30, from Doncaster, died on 17 March after documenting her illness for months online.

She died just days after sharing a photograph of her smiling with her children Issac, three, and Elijah, one.

News of her death was shared by her best friend, Alyx Reast, who set up a GoFundMe crowdfuning page in her memory.

“Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken,” Ms Reast wrote.

“Her two children have been left without their mum. I’ve started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable.

“Nothing will bring the boys their mum back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are.

“Jehane - I promised I’d do what I can for those boys, so that’s what I’m vowing to do. I love you…

The fundraiser has already surpassed its initial target of £10,000 and is now well on the way to hitting its revised goal of £20,000, with £16,816 raised.

Ms Thomas shot to internet stardom with her videos of family life and the reality of raising children as a working mother.

She also documented the growth of her small print business.

Her social media has been dominated in recent months by her struggle with optic neuritis – a condition caused by inflammation of the optic nerve.

She has also shared countless videos with her 70,000-strong audience of her trips to hospital and difficulties recovering from her debilitating migraines.

In her final video posted to TikTok, she described the pain she was enduring while waiting for surgery.

“I can’t lift my head up without wanting to be sick and I’m unable to walk, I need to be wheeled everywhere. That’s how bad this pain is,” she wrote in the caption.

In her final post on Instagram, she said: “Six days admitted into hospital and I’m finally home with my boys. “It’s been a really challenging week, not just physically but mentally.”

Addressing her fans, she added: “I adore you all and here’s to fighting to getting these migraines gone for good.”