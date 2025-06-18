Police say ‘crucial clue’ could be key to death of woman stabbed at home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police investigating the death of a 69-year-old woman found stabbed in her north London home fear her killing could be linked to the theft of her diamond-encrusted Rolex watch.

Jennifer Abbott, also known as Sarah Steinberg, was discovered fatally injured at her Mornington Place residence in Camden on June 13. She had last been seen three days earlier, on June 10, walking her pet Corgi in the local area.

An ambulance crew was called to her home around 6pm on June 13, where she was pronounced dead at the scene. The potential connection between her death and the missing valuable timepiece remains a key line of inquiry for investigators.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Sunday June 15 and gave cause of death as sharp force trauma.

open image in gallery The diamond diamond encrusted Rolex owned by 69-year-old Jennifer Abbott (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart said: “We are working closely with our colleagues in the homicide team to establish exactly what happened and it’s incredibly important that we hear from anyone who may have knowledge about how this awful death occurred.

“Were you out in Camden on Friday?

“Perhaps you had been coming home from work, or at an event nearby?

“Did you see or hear anything around Mornington Place that struck you as being unusual?

“Someone must have seen or heard something and no piece of information is too small.

“It could be the crucial clue that leads us to identify Jennifer’s murderer.

“Extra patrols continue in the area while my officers remain at the crime scene.

“I would urge anyone who has any information, or who may be worried, to speak to them.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X, giving the reference 6470/13JUN.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.