Jeremy Corbyn has hit back at claims in Nicola Sturgeon’s book describing him as exuding “sneering superiority”.

Speaking in Glasgow, the former Labour leader said the ex-Scottish first minister should “get over it”.

In her memoir, Frankly, which was published earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon wrote of Mr Corbyn: “I never warmed to Corbyn.

“I met him a few times during his leadership of the Labour Party and he exuded the same aura of aloofness and sneering superiority that I have detected in many men on the far left of over the years, particularly around women.”

Attending a protest for striking workers at the Village Hotel on the southside of Glasgow, Mr Corbyn expressed shock at the comments.

“I’m astonished she should say that,” he said. “I really am. Nicola, if you’re watching this: get over it. Just get over it.

open image in gallery Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon said in her memoir that she never warmed to Jeremy Corbyn ( Jane Barlow/PA )

“I thought you and I got on quite well when I was leader of the opposition and you were leader of the SNP.

“In fact, I seem to remember some quite convivial conversations with you.

“Can’t we have some more of those? I don’t sneer at anybody, and certainly not at you.”

Mr Corbyn praised Ms Sturgeon, describing her as “clear, determined and very efficient” as first minister and leader of the SNP.

He added: “I treated her with respect and, to be quite honest, she also treated me with respect at the meetings we had.

“So, Nicola, again, if you’re watching this, let’s have a cup of tea, and by the way I want to get a copy of your book as well.”

Mr Corbyn arrived in Glasgow as he looks set to campaign for his new unnamed political party, which is currently running under the title, Your Party.

open image in gallery Corbyn, who was giving a speech in support of Village Hotel workers in Glasgow on Friday, offered to reconcile with Sturgeon ( Jane Barlow/PA )

Asked if his party represented a threat to Scottish Labour and Anas Sarwar’s bid to become first minister, Mr Corbyn said those in Labour had to “ask themselves some very hard questions about what this (UK) Labour Government is actually doing”.

He also rejected claims from the Scottish Labour leader that he was a “distraction” who could help keep the SNP in power, saying: “I’m sorry Anas would say that. I don’t think my presence here is a distraction.

“I’m here to support the picket this evening, I’m here to go to Music for the Many, I’m doing an event at the Edinburgh Festival tomorrow and, you know what, I’m delighted to be here in Scotland.”

The veteran politician rejected claims that his new party would split the left and benefit Reform, saying that argument “simply doesn’t add up”.

“I’ll tell you this,” he said. “We’re not here to (assist) Reform or the Tories winning and so we will work and do work with other people.

“Our independent Alliance Group in Parliament does co-operate with the Greens, does co-operate with the SNP, with Plaid Cymru and the Labour left, and we’ll continue doing that.

“But I do think there’s a need for a coherent political voice on the left that summarises the five areas I talked about: peace, justice, equality, sustainability but, above all, community.”

Mr Corbyn said Labour supporters were among the 800,000 to have signed up for his new party, which was created with former Labour MP, Zarah Sultana.

Asked if he supported Scottish independence, he said it was up to Scots to decide their future, “therefore if the Scottish people want a second referendum, that’s fine by me and I would support that”.

Ms Sturgeon and Scottish Labour have been approached for comment.