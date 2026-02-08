Independence referendum is Scotland’s choice, says Jeremy Corbyn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If the people of Scotland want to hold an independence referendum, “that is their choice”, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

During a speech at the Your Party Scotland conference in Dundee, the co-leader said that a referendum “should not be determined by the UK Government”.

Mr Corbyn, who currently sits in Westminster as an independent MP, said: “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve always had the position that if the people in Scotland and the Scottish organisations want a referendum to decide the future of Scotland, that is their choice.

“It should not be determined by the UK Government in Westminster, and I think we have to make that very, very clear indeed.”

Mr Corbyn spoke at the founding conference of Your Party Scotland, where members also met to decide the approach to May’s Scottish Parliament elections.

Should the party decide to stand, it said the process for selecting candidates, and developing policy, will begin as early as next week.

Organising group member Ellie Gomersall said: “The political establishment has let people across Scotland down time after time. It couldn’t be clearer that a new movement – built from the ground up by ordinary people – is desperately needed.

“That’s exactly what we’re doing this weekend. This is a member-led party, and it’ll be members from all across Scotland who’ll be collectively making key decisions in Dundee – from our approach to Scottish independence, to our own organisational set-up, and our approach to this year’s Holyrood elections.

“No-one said founding a new party from scratch would be easy – but with a genocidal right-wing Labour government in power in Westminster and a stale SNP government running out of ideas in Holyrood, the need for Your Party in Scotland is clear – and this conference is just the start.”

Mr Corbyn also spoke to BBC Radio Scotland’s Sunday Show where he said that the Labour Party is facing “enormous problems” relating to the Lord Mandelson scandal.

He said: “Starmer is under enormous pressure and enormous stress. He’ll be very grateful that there’s a parliamentary recess coming up. I think he might just disappear for a few days or a week or something and then try and see what he can fight out of it.

“But the other option is to resign, or to wait ’til after the local elections in England to resign as well as the elections in Scotland and Wales, because clearly Labour is in enormous problems.

“It is an amazing fall from grace to be elected July 2024 albeit on a low vote, but with a very large parliamentary majority to now being in position of being forced out of office, the one thing I don’t think he will do is call another general election.”

Speaking at Westminster on February 5, Sir Keir Starmer said Lord Peter Mandelson had portrayed Jeffrey Epstein as “someone he barely knew”.

He said: “Serious allegations and serious evidence has emerged concerning Mandelson’s conduct.

“Including his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. It had been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein.

“But none of us knew the depth and the darkness of that relationship. What has come to light has raised serious questions.”

He continued: “He had portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew. And when that became clear and it was not true, I sacked him. Such deceit is incompatible with public service. Let me be clear: no one is above accountability.”