Jeremy Hunt’s younger brother dies following three-year battle with cancer

Charlie Hunt was just 53 years-old and had been diagnosed with sarcoma in 2020

Nina Lloyd
Friday 11 August 2023 22:01
Comments
<p>Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had only recently spoken about the disease's impact on his family </p>

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had only recently spoken about the disease’s impact on his family

(PA Wire)

Jeremy Hunt’s younger brother has died following a three-year battle with cancer.

The Chancellor spoke last month about how the disease had hit his family, with his sibling Charlie, 53, having been diagnosed with sarcoma in 2020.

The former health secretary and his younger brother ran the London Marathon in October to raise money for Sarcoma UK and the Royal Surrey Cancer and Surgical Innovation Centre, a new facility being built in Guildford.

Mr Hunt, whose parents also died of the disease, said he was diagnosed with cancer himself but it was caught early after he discovered a mole on his head.

He said the disease had been “life-changing” for his family, telling the Daily Mail: “I had superb treatment from the NHS to remove it, but I am very aware of members of my own family who have had much tougher battles against cancer, and I know that’s what families are going through up and down the country.”

Sarcoma is an aggressive and rare type of cancer that typically begins in the bones or soft tissue.

Along with a series of bike rides and runs, the Chancellor raised tens of thousands of pounds running the London Marathon alongside his brother to raise money for cancer research and treatment.

