A man believed to have killed himself after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show called the programme “40 or 50 times” in a desperate attempt to go on, the inquest into his death has heard.

Steve Dymond, 63, died of an overdose and heart problem at his home in Portsmouth seven days after filming for the ITV programme in May 2019.

The 63-year-old had failed a lie detector test he took for the show after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee, Jane Callaghan, from Gosport in Hampshire.

Chris Wissun, who was an in-house lawyer and director of content compliance at ITV when Mr Dymond died, gave evidence at Winchester Coroners’ Court during the second day of the hearing on Wednesday.

While questioning Mr Wissun, counsel to the inquest Rachel Spearing said of Mr Dymond: “This was a man that had rung 40 or 50 times... was absolutely desperate to be on the show.”

Steve Dymond, 63, died of an overdose and heart problem in a suspected suicide at his home in Portsmouth seven days after filming for the ITV programme in May 2019 ( PA Media )

Mr Wissun denied that The Jeremy Kyle Show sought unstable guests, telling the inquest: “I don’t believe the show ever deliberately targeted unstable people.”

He added: “In fact, part of the assessment process was that only people who were able to take part, and [were] competent in their mental health to take part, should do so.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the inquest heard that Mr Dymond had previously been sectioned over his mental health, had attempted self-harm on at least one occasion, and had taken four drug overdoses.

Mr Dymond’s GP Amjad Rehman, who worked at the Rowner Health Centre in Gosport, also told the hearing that Mr Dymond expressed suicidal thoughts in an appointment on 14 March 2019, just weeks before he appeared on the ITV show.

The lawyer also denied that The Jeremy Kyle show sought guests who were ‘less stable’ ( PA Archive )

The doctor said he made a “very urgent” referral to the acute mental health crisis team, which deemed him to be of “low risk of suicide” and experiencing a “reactive episode” to his relationship breakdown.

Dr Rehman said he saw Mr Dymond again on 29 April when he wanted the doctor to write him a letter to say he was no longer depressed or taking his mental health medication, so that he could go on a television show.

Carrying out an internal review of procedures and events at ITV upon Mr Dymond’s death, Mr Wissun said he was told that the inclusion of a GP letter in the application for Mr Dymond was “very unusual”.

The letter, read to the inquest, said: “Mr Dymond has a history of low mood and depression but his mood has improved since he got back together with his partner.

Pall-bearers carry the coffin of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond during his funeral at Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth ( PA Archive )

“I saw him for review at the surgery today and his mood has improved and he is not taking any anti-depressants at this time. I hope you will find this information helpful.”

Mr Wissun said the lie detector test Mr Dymond took when he appeared on the show was used in the programme “throughout its run” of 14 years.

He continued: “Quite a lot of guests apply on the show to take the test as Mr Dymond did.”

“The show regularly used devices like the polygraph test to subject people’s accounts of what they had done to that test, and then the show would reveal the results of that test in the show to the various participants. Then obviously the show would have their reactions to that outcome.”

Mr Wissun said that audience participation such as this was ‘part of the very established format‘ of ‘The Jeremy Kyle Show ‘ ( ITV/Shutterstock )

When Mr Dymond failed the test amid the cheating accusations, the hearing was told Jeremy Kyle asked the audience, “Do you believe him?”

Mr Wissun said that audience participation such as this was “part of the very established format of the show”.

He described the purpose of the show as resolving a range of issues that people brought to the programme.

He said: “Members of the public would apply to come on the show to talk about issues with their family or relationships, to talk with the presenter in front of a studio audience.”

The lawyer explained that there was a “range of core topics”, including suspicions of infidelity, paternity issues and family disputes.

The hearing continues on Thursday.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch