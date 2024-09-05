Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The moment a sobbing guest failed a lie detector test on the The Jeremy Kyle Show, just days before taking a fatal overdose, has been shown at an inquest.

The episode was never screened on ITV following the death of Steve Dymond, who had asked to appear after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee, Jane Callaghan.

But on the third day of the inquest into his death on Thursday, an eight-minute clip was played showing the 63-year-old in tears after being told the result of a failed lie-detector test in front of a booing audience.

It then showed him following Ms Callaghan backstage where Jeremy Kyle told him: “I wouldn’t trust you with a chocolate button, mate”.

Mr Dymond, from Portsmouth in Hampshire, is believed to have killed himself seven days after the filming in May 2019.

At Thursday’s hearing, Mr Kyle defended his presenting style at the inquest, saying “it was direct, but it was empathetic, it was honest”.

Mr Dymond pleaded his innocence after Jeremy Kyle revealed the result of the lie-detector test ( PA/ITV )

He also denied encouraging the audience to take against Mr Dymond, telling the inquest: “Not at all – I asked them to give them a round of applause.”

The footage shown on Thursday starts with Mr Kyle asking the guest a list of questions, including if he had kissed anyone else apart from his ex-partner since the start of the relationship.

As Mr Dymond speaks, Mr Kyle interrupts to say: “Test says you’re a liar pal.”

Then, after a momentary silence in which Ms Callaghan appears upset and Mr Dymond stunned, Mr Kyle adds: “Just so you are aware, you failed every question.”

Ms Callaghan then stands up, sobbing, and runs backstage.

Mr Dymond is heard saying he was “never unfaithful” before he and Mr Kyle follow Ms Callaghan backstage.

Backstage, Mr Kyle tells Mr Dymond ‘I wouldn’t trust you with a chocolate button, mate’ ( PA/ITV )

After Mr Dymond sits down next to Ms Callaghan, Mr Kyle walks past him, looks at his ex-partner and say: “You’re better than that, by the way.”

He then adds: “I find it interesting that the audience thought you were telling the truth. I wouldn’t trust you with a chocolate button, mate. Honestly, I don’t think you even know what the truth is.”

Later on, while they are still backstage, Mr Kyle, addressing Mr Dymond, said: “You’ve got to sort it out by being honest. You need to look in the mirror, mate. I want to put you two back together backstage and I want you to say …”

Mr Dymond then interrupts to say “please” in response to Mr Kyle’s proposition.

But the TV show host snaps back: “No! Not you want her back! Be a man. Grow a pair of balls and tell her the goddamn truth.”

At Thursday’s inquest hearing, Rachel Spearing, counsel to the inquest, asked Mr Kyle: “Do you believe he was humiliated?”

The broadcaster replied: “I do not, and I have read over time apparently I called him a traitor – I didn’t – that he was cowering. I did what I always do and always did, it was what the show… as I understood the show is, sad as it might sound, it was a typical part.”

Jeremy Kyle defended his presenting style during an inquest hearing on Thursday ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Defending his presenting style, he said: “Yes, it was direct, but it was empathetic, it was honest.”

Mr Dymond had rung ITV 40 to 50 times in “desperate” attempts to become a guest on the show, the inquest previously heard.

He had been diagnosed with a depressive disorder in 1995 and had taken overdoses on four occasions – in January 1995, twice in December 2002 and in April 2005, the court was told.

It also heard he had attempted to harm himself in December 2002.

The inquest is expected to continue until 10 September.

