Hundreds complain about Covid rant on Jeremy Vine show

The Jeremy Vine Show received hundreds of Ofcom complaints over a rant about the coronavirus vaccine.

During TV and radio presenter Beverley Turner’s appearance on the show on Monday, she supported people who refused to take the vaccine.

Ofcom has said that the majority of the 125 complaints about the show concerned her comments.

Ms Turner told the panel: "Less than one per cent of deaths are down to Covid-19.

"This has to be taken by a decision-by-decision basis because this is a clinical trial until 2023.

“We do not know the long-term effects of this vaccine for any individual. I do not judge any adult who wanted to take it. If they felt like it was informed consent I do not judge you."

Her fellow guest Angela Epstein disagreed, saying: “Vaccine refusers are selfish, morally repugnant, irresponsible people who are enjoying their freedom because the rest of us are being vaccinated.

"Who are the people in hospital? The people who haven't been vaccinated."

Ms Turner later shared a video of herself in tears, claiming she had been “ambushed”.

She said: “It’s not easy, it’s really hard. I know I keep my calm but the ambush when all you want to do is have a conversation.

“It’s a shutdown debate. It’s a one-sided conversation about something that’s so huge and has so many implications for so many people.

“The idea that the fear of Covid always trumps the fear of the vaccine is cruel. I didn’t enjoy that this morning – I found it really hard.”