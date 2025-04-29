Jeremy Vine stops sharing cycling videos because trolling and abuse ‘got too bad’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Vine has announced he will stop sharing his cycling videos on social media after the trolling and abuse “just got too bad”.

The presenter, who regularly appears on BBC and Channel 5, posts footage of his daily commute by using a camera attached to his helmet, with the intention of raising awareness of road safety.

While this has often triggered debate, it has seen the radio host repeatedly receive hateful messages including a “regular theme” of trolls expressing a desire to see him “crushed under a truck”.

In a post on X, he said: “Small announcement. I’m stopping my cycling videos. The trolling just got too bad. They have had well over 100 million views but in the end the anger they generate has genuinely upset me.”

He also shared several screenshots of hateful posts he had received to accompany his announcement, with one writing: “It may be terrible but I hope he falls under the wheels of five cars that reverse and make sure the job’s done.”

Another said he was “beyond hated” while a third said they hoped the next motorist he confronted “kicks your traitor head in”.

open image in gallery The police are also investigating ‘at least two death threats’ made against the presenter (Kirsty O’Connor PA) ( PA Archive )

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Vine wrote: “My aim was only to get all of us who drive to think about the dangers of trying to move around cities on a pushbike.

“I know I’ve sometimes got a little cross when a driver has, say, pulled out without looking, but I only ever uploaded the film to show the danger.”

He continued: “I enjoy debates but not abuse. It’s strange that getting interested in road safety can actually endanger a person. I see other cyclists facing the same and wonder how they deal with it. So when I get my new bike I’ll stay vigilant but won’t share my adventures.”

The presenter also shared that his road bike, which he had purchased in 2019, was recently stolen.

The police are also investigating “at least two death threats” made against him.

On his Channel 5 show, Vine said: “I thought it was washing over me, and then when my bike got stolen I thought, you know what, I’m out. I’m just going to do a private commute now.”