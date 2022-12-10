Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

At least one person has been killed and around a dozen are missing after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey.

A large blast ripped through the building in St Helier in the early hours of Saturday.

Two have been taken to hospital after the explosion struck the residential building in the capital of Jersey.

Officials said it was difficult to properly assess the number of people missing due to the destruction of the block of flats.

Have you been affected by this story? Please email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

The fire has been extinguished at the scene, where a search operation is underway. CCTV footage captured the moment the blast struck the residential building at around 4am on Saturday.

Robin Smith, the chief officer at Jersey Police, gave an update on the numbers affected by the blast on Pier Road in a press conference later that morning.

He said at least one person was confirmed dead. Two others - described as “walking wounded” - had been taken to hospital.

An explosion has ripped through a block of flats in Jersey (States of Jersey Police)

“There are of course a number of other people that are unaccounted for and therefore a search and rescue operation has commenced,” Mr Smith said.

He added between 20 and 30 people evacuated from the area had been taken to St Helier Town Hall.

Kristina Moore, Jersey’s chief minister, said: “Given the destruction of the building it is hard to properly assess the numbers [missing].”

✕ Footage reveals devastating impact of fatal Jersey explosion

She added: “We are looking in the region of around a dozen currently, but you will appreciate also that number could fluctuate.”

Jersey Police said the blast took place at the Haut du Mont block of flats.

“Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site. Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers,” it said on Saturday morning.

Additional reporting by Press Association