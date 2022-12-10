Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jersey explosion: One dead and a dozen missing after flats destroyed in blast

Destruction makes it ‘hard to properly assess’ number of missing, chief minister says

Zoe Tidman
Saturday 10 December 2022 11:15
Comments
CCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by explosion in Jersey

At least one person has been killed and around a dozen are missing after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey.

A large blast ripped through the building in St Helier in the early hours of Saturday.

Two have been taken to hospital after the explosion struck the residential building in the capital of Jersey.

Officials said it was difficult to properly assess the number of people missing due to the destruction of the block of flats.

Have you been affected by this story? Please email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Recommended

The fire has been extinguished at the scene, where a search operation is underway. CCTV footage captured the moment the blast struck the residential building at around 4am on Saturday.

Robin Smith, the chief officer at Jersey Police, gave an update on the numbers affected by the blast on Pier Road in a press conference later that morning.

He said at least one person was confirmed dead. Two others - described as “walking wounded” - had been taken to hospital.

An explosion has ripped through a block of flats in Jersey

(States of Jersey Police)

“There are of course a number of other people that are unaccounted for and therefore a search and rescue operation has commenced,” Mr Smith said.

He added between 20 and 30 people evacuated from the area had been taken to St Helier Town Hall.

Kristina Moore, Jersey’s chief minister, said: “Given the destruction of the building it is hard to properly assess the numbers [missing].”

Footage reveals devastating impact of fatal Jersey explosion

She added: “We are looking in the region of around a dozen currently, but you will appreciate also that number could fluctuate.”

Jersey Police said the blast took place at the Haut du Mont block of flats.

Recommended

“Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site. Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers,” it said on Saturday morning.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in