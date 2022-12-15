Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have confirmed another person died as a result of a huge explosion and fire on Jersey last Friday, bringing the death toll to nine.

Officers say they now believe there are no more residents that remain unaccounted for.

The victims’ families have been told and are being supported by family liaison officers, the force said.

Ken and Jane Ralph (Jersey Police) (PA Media)

In the first 24 hours after the blast, three people were confirmed dead and around a dozen were missing.

Authorities suspect the cause of the explosion was gas, as residents reported smelling gas hours earlier, and fire crews visited the Haut du Mont block of flats, in Pier Road, St Helier.

Independent fire experts are investigating what caused the explosion.

The area is being treated as a crime scene, the Jersey Evening Postreports, as no property in the flats was connected to gas for cooking or heating.

Andium Homes, which ran and managed the block, has been moving its estate off gas to reduce its carbon footprint.

The search operation will continue until the site has been fully cleared, the emergency services say.

Earlier this week the dead were identified as: Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73, Billy Marsden, 63, and Ken and Jane Ralph, 72 and 71.

Chief of Jersey Police Robin Smith said formal identifications had yet to be made. “The disaster victim identification process will be carefully considered and managed in a dignified and compassionate way.

“The thoughts of all of us at States of Jersey Police are with everyone affected, in particular those who lost loved ones in what has been a tragic incident for our Island and our community,” he said.

