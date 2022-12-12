Jersey flats explosion: Seven victims missing after blast named

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jersey Police have named the seven people missing following an explosion at a block of flats on the island.

The individuals are Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, aged 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, aged 61 and 73, and Billy Marsden, aged 63.

A police statement said: “The families of seven Islanders missing since the incident at the Haut du Mont site on Pier Road have released their identities.

“The families, supported by officers within the family liaison team, made the decision this afternoon as the recovery operation continues.”

It added: “The identities of the other Islanders will be released at a later date.”

The seven that have been publicly named are among a dozen still believed to be missing.

Five people died following the explosion in Jersey's capital of St Helier.

On Sunday, Jersey Police said specialist officers will continue to survey the scene alongside Fire and Ambulance Services, as well as tactical advisors from Urban Search and Rescue (USAR).

They added that they had identified several areas of focus at the site where possible bodies may be located.

Earlier today, residents began returning to their homes as police reduced the cordon around the blast site.

Jersey’s energy supplier announced it is carrying out safety testing of the entire island's gas supply.

More follows.