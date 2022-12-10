Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least three people have died following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.

The deaths came at around 4am on Saturday after a huge blast which caused the three-storey building in St Helier to collapse.

Police have said that around 12 people are still missing and a rescue operation is ongoing.

Chief minister Kristina Moore announced that at least three people had died in the “unimaginable tragedy” for the Channel Island.

Chief of states of Jersey Police Robin Smith said: “This is a protracted incident and this is going to go on for days, maybe weeks, and therefore it is important to have resources to continue to keep going.

“We are thinking in the region of around a dozen people. My hope, of course, is that the number is a lot less.”

Paul Brown, chief fire officer, said the plan is to continue searching the scene of the explosion in St Helier.

Speaking at a press conference, he said: “The plan is that we will continue searching and we have no other plan at this stage.

“We are just continuing to search and most of our efforts at the moment are about organisation and logistics of securing the right support at the right time, and making sure that the right equipment arrives in the right sequence.”

He later added: “The area is being lit and teams will be working tonight, all night, and we will not stop for the time being.”

An explosion ripped through a block of flats in Jersey (States of Jersey Police)

Asked to provide an update on the two people described as “walking wounded”, chief ambulance officer Peter Gavey told reporters they had been discharged from hospital.

He said: “The two from earlier have been released since. One other is in hospital receiving treatment, but nothing serious at this time, as I understand it.”

