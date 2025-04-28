Local grooming gang inquiries will ‘go further’ than five towns, says Phillips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Home Office minister Jess Phillips said she expects local inquiries into grooming gangs will “go further” than the five already announced.

During an urgent question in the Commons, Ms Phillips also committed to pursuing local authorities reluctant to undertake inquiries, if there are found to be problems with child sexual abuse in that area.

The Government has faced pressure to act on grooming gangs and child sex abuse, and has made a series of announcements to tackle the issue since January.

Baroness Louise Casey is currently overseeing a national audit on group-based child sexual exploitation and abuse, looking at the scale, nature and profile of group-based abuse, including the characteristics of offenders.

The Government also announced support for five local inquiries and has confirmed that funding will be made available to Oldham Council.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has previously confirmed that the inquiries in five towns will be going ahead despite calls continuing for a nationwide public inquiry.

Tory MP and chairwoman of the Home Affairs select committee Dame Karen Bradley asked when the Government would reveal the locations of the remaining four local inquiries, adding: “What will she do to ensure that councils that are reluctant to be part of this are compelled to do so?”

Ms Phillips replied: “Whilst we have committed to five, I expect to actually go further and I will answer the question of when the framework for what local authorities will be tasked with, will be released later in May as will Baroness Casey’s review, which I have committed to publishing.”

She added: “I’m going to go on the basis of facts, and I’m going to follow them wherever they tell me. Wherever they tell me there are victims that need help, that is where I will go.”

Conservative MP for Keighley and Ilkley Robbie Moore said Bradford council was “deliberately unwilling” to commission a local inquiry into grooming gangs, saying the area had “overwhelming victim-led support for a full inquiry, but a council that is deliberately unwilling to commission one”.

Ms Phillips replied: “If local authorities are found, in the work that Baroness Casey is doing around problem profiling, around police forces in the country, if places are found to have problems, I want him to know that he has my guarantee I will pursue them.”

Earlier in the session, the Home Office minister said she had met child sexual abuse victims from Oxford, Birmingham, Rochdale, Rotherham and Oldham.

She added: “I know exactly the issue of the cover up as does everybody already because of the many local inquires that have told us that this happened, and the national inquiry that has told us that there were cover ups.

“What we must focus on is making sure, like happened in Telford, that there is a local process of accountability that actually changes things on the ground, and that is what I will do.”

Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp has said five local inquires into grooming gangs “just won’t do”.

He said: “The last government took action by setting up the wider (Professor Alexis) Jay inquiry and the Grooming Gangs Taskforce, but the truth is, that is not enough.

“There is now clear evidence that those in authority covered up these rapes because the perpetrators were mainly of Pakistani heritage.”

He added that “the Government said there would be five local inquiries, but we know nothing about four of them” and told MPs: “Five local inquiries, which can’t compel the production of evidence just won’t do. Fifty towns are affected, not five.”

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson (Ashfield) asked Ms Phillips if she was “part of the cover up” of child grooming gangs.

Mr Anderson told MPs: “Thousands of young, white, British working-class girls have been raped, tortured and abused by Pakistani grooming gangs, and yet this minister here refuses to support a full national public inquiry. All I want to know is, is she part of the cover up?”

Ms Phillips replied: “I wonder how many victims he has sat and held hands with in court, of grooming gangs. How many he’s gone round to their house in the morning to get them out of bed, to get them into a courtroom.

“There is absolutely no way that I would be part of any cover up.”