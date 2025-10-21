Third survivor of child sex abuse quits grooming gangs inquiry panel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A third survivor of child sexual abuse has quit her role in the national inquiry into grooming gangs as a minister rejected claims the probe was being watered down.

Elizabeth, not her real name, resigned from the inquiry’s victims and survivors liaison panel on Tuesday just a day after survivors Fiona Goddard and Ellie-Ann Reynolds also quit citing heavy criticism at the Home Office’s handing of the issue.

In a resignation letter posted on X, the survivor said she was “deeply concerned that there still isn’t a genuine understanding of the grooming gangs scandal, nor the lasting trauma it has caused”.

She said: “What is happening now feels like a cover-up of a cover-up. It has created a toxic environment for survivors, filled with pressures that we should not have to deal with”.

On Monday, Ms Goddard described a “toxic, fearful environment” and a “high risk of people feeling silenced all over again” from the process so far.

Meanwhile, Ms Reynolds said in her resignation letter that the final turning point for her was “the push to change the remit, to widen it in ways that downplay the racial and religious motivations behind our abuse”.

Their departures come amid mounting pressure on the Government to move forward with the inquiry, first announced by the Prime Minister in June, including by setting out terms of reference and appointing a chairperson.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the inquiry into grooming gangs is “descending into chaos” while safeguarding minister Jess Phillips said allegations the inquiry is being diluted or intentionally delayed is “false”.

Ms Phillips told the Commons she “regrets” resignations from the inquiry but added she does not know who is on the inquiry panel of victims, stressing it is independently managed by a grooming gang charity.

The minister said she was “always sad when victims feel that they can’t take part in a process”, but there are many different views and all would be listened to.

Meanwhile, concerns had been raised by survivors about the candidates shortlisted to chair the inquiry, one of whom is reportedly a former police chief and the other a social worker.

Ms Goddard said: “This is a disturbing conflict of interest and I fear the lack of trust in services from years of failings and corruption will have a negative impact in survivor engagement with this inquiry.”

It is reported that one of the prospective candidates to lead the inquiry has since withdrawn from the process.

Ms Phillips told MPs the appointment of the chairperson is at a “critical stage” but said Baroness Louise Casey, in recommending a national inquiry, said she did not want a judicial-led process.

Ms Phillips said: “She was explicit, and if anyone in this House can find me an institution that didn’t fail these girls over the years, including our courts who took the children away from grooming gang victims, who criminalised some of them – there is no institution in our country that hasn’t failed.

“We will continue today, I will meet with many of the victims and get their feedback, and I will continue to progress with that in mind.”

Downing Street also responded to accusations the inquiry’s remit was being widened to downplay the racial and religious motivations behind abuse, saying the Prime Minister is aware that victims have been let down by the prioritisation of community relations.

Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesman told reporters: “The Casey Report, which the Prime Minister commissioned, was clear that a disproportionate number of Asian men have been responsible for grooming gangs.

“As the Prime Minister has said, we know that victims have been let down because the very people who should have been looking after them prioritised community relations and protecting institutions above all else, and that’s why we’re making it mandatory for the police to collect data on the ethnicity of suspects.”

Asked about claims the inquiry’s remit could be widened from a focus on grooming gangs, the official said: “The terms of the inquiry will be established when we’ve appointed a chair.”