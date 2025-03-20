MP son leads tributes to Polly Pocket toy company founder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Torquil Norman, whose toy company was responsible for the Polly Pocket brand and Big Yellow Teapot, has died aged 91.

Conservative MP Jesse Norman said his father helped bring “unbelievable joy to millions of young people” around the world, as he led tributes in the House of Commons.

Mr Norman added he hopes his father’s values of positivity, creativity and respect for others could inspire Parliament and the country at this time of “difficulty and stagnation”.

Sir Torquil served in the military and worked as an investment banker before entering the toymaking industry, a period which saw him establish Bluebird Toys.

Speaking at business questions, shadow Commons leader Mr Norman told MPs: “Almost exactly 24 hours ago, my father Torquil Norman died at the age of 91. He was an extraordinary man who flew Seafires and Sea Furies during his national service in the Fleet Air Arm.

“He created Polly Pocket, a toy which brought unbelievable joy to millions of young people around the House and around the world.

“And he rebuilt the Roundhouse in Chalk Farm in London, not just as an incredible performing arts centre but as a creative centre for young people and for them to find their way from whatever backgrounds into jobs.”

Mr Norman highlighted his father’s values and noted he always said the secret to success in the toy business was to have “a mental age of seven and an eye for detail”.

The MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire added: “Incredible energy but also amazing resilience and focus on the long-term; turn up at the finishing line was one of his maxims.

“And even in his 80s he was building and creating a new enterprise to develop flatpack trucks, if you can imagine such a thing, that could be developed and sold around the world at low cost and in countries supporting businesses and people.

“I think the whole House would perhaps agree with me that we need these values today, a time of difficulty and stagnation and international conflict, we need these values of creativity, of ambition, of drive, of respect for others and, above all, a capability – not just a focus on the head but on the hand and the heart as well.

“It’s something I feel very strongly about, we’re trying to build this new university in Hereford, a specialist technical engineering college, precisely to bring those kinds of different aspects of the human personality together in the service of better jobs and better possibilities.

“I also think it raises a question of us as a House and as Parliament, which is to encourage us all to ask the right questions and to support long-term solutions, even when those questions and those solutions may not be ones that we’re ideologically or politically drawn to.”

Mr Norman pushed for more co-operation between different political parties on the long-term issues, adding: “One of my father’s maxims, you’ll discover he has many, was that the secret to success is taking a large bite and then chew it.

“I think we could do that more perhaps as a House and perhaps as a country.”

Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani sent her condolences and “love and prayers” to Mr Norman and his family.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell thanked Mr Norman for his tribute to his father, saying of Sir Torquil: “I didn’t know him but in the short time (Mr Norman) has spoken about him today, he sounds like a wonderful father to have.

“Someone who invented children’s toys but also sounds like somebody of great wisdom who gave him great advice and I’m sure we can all in this House live by those values of positivity, creativity and resilience that he so fondly shared with us.”