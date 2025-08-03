Singer Jessie J returned to hospital with ‘infection’ and ‘fluid on my lungs’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Jessie J has revealed she returned to hospital where an “infection” and “a little fluid” on her lungs were discovered.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, said she has since discharged herself from the hospital where she was treated after breast cancer surgery just weeks ago, revealing in July that she had since seen “no cancer spread”.

In a post on Instagram, the Price Tag singer said: “Six weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.

“I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung, it is not a blood clot thank god.

“They ran a lot of tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs.

“Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient.”

She went on to say it was “frustrating” that her career plans had to change due to her surgery and hospital visits, and added that she had been “working so hard to get to this point and excited to do it all”.

Cornish said: “I know for me, the true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery.

“The recovery physically is far from quick or easy, and mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me, especially as a mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am.”

The star said her visit to hospital was a “reminder to myself to slow down” even though she felt she was already at a slow pace.

Cornish added: “This isn’t a speedy recovery and it isn’t meant to be.

“As an ADHD Aries, fire breathing dragon t-rex, I can do it myself, I’m always ok woman. That slow pace has been a hard reality to accept to be honest.

“I love moving and working and being up and active but I can’t be right now, and that’s what it is, and I am finding the strength knowing that all can be adjusted to align with a slower pace and the support of my very small inner support circle.”

The London-born singer welcomed her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in 2023, having had a miscarriage in November 2021.

She has battled with ill-health throughout her life, having been diagnosed with a heart condition aged eight, suffering a minor stroke aged 18 and having briefly gone deaf in 2020.

The singer-songwriter has had three number one songs in the UK singles chart with Domino, Price Tag and Bang Bang.

She was awarded four Mobo awards in 2011 including best UK act, best newcomer, best song for Do It Like A Dude and best album with Who You Are, and won the Brit Award for rising star in 2011.