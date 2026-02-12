Ex-Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson’s SMA petition to receive Government response

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson’s petition for SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) to be added to post-birth baby checks for serious health conditions, which she launched after her twins were diagnosed with SMA1, will receive a response from the Government.

The 34-year-old gave birth to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May with fiance Zion Foster, and Nelson has been posting about their journey on Instagram to raise awareness of the rare genetic condition ever since.

On Thursday morning, Nelson took to Instagram to tell her 9.7 million followers that she had launched her petition, which has achieved more than 35,000 signatures at the time of writing.

She wrote: “As you all know, I’ve been working hard to campaign for SMA to be added to the newborn screening heel-prick test here in the UK.

“I’m so happy and proud to finally share that my petition is now live…

“Any support, shares or signatures would mean the world to me and to so many other families.”

As the petition has achieved more than 10,000 signatures, the Government is required to respond to it, and if it amasses 100,000 signatures, Parliament will be required to debate it. It can be found in a link in Nelson’s Instagram bio.

The condition causes muscle weakness, movement problems, problems with breathing and swallowing, muscle tremors, and bone and joint problems, according to the NHS.

When announcing her babies’ condition, Nelson said her daughters’ diagnosis would mean they are unlikely to ever be able to walk or regain their neck strength.

Nelson met Health Secretary Wes Streeting last month to speak about the life-changing impact early detection of the condition could have had on her twins.

The heel prick test, which is offered to every baby at five days old, screens for rare but serious health conditions.

Speaking to the Press Association earlier this year, Nelson said of her activism: “It has caused a lot of commotion and it’s been amazing because the SMA community have been screaming and shouting about this for years, and it’s never been taken seriously.

“I’m just really praying that it does eventually get changed sooner rather than later.”

Nelson also experienced a series of complications during her pregnancy, including twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), which the NHS says is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the placenta which leads to an imbalanced blood flow from one twin to the other.

Her pregnancy struggles will be documented in Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, an upcoming six-part Prime Video documentary series which launches on Friday.