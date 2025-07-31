Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airline Jet2 has said it does not endorse a White House video promoting deportation that features a viral audio clip from its Jet2holiday advert.

The hit song Hold My Hand, by Jess Glynne, features in the advert, and the singer said the social media post made her feel “sick”.

The video shows people being handcuffed and escorted on to a plane, alongside the caption: “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!”

open image in gallery Jess Glynne said the White House post made her feel “sick” ( Getty )

The caption makes reference to the accompanying voiceover, which says: “Nothing beats a Jet2holiday, and right now you can save £50 per person…”

A spokesperson for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Our branding has become something of a viral phenomenon this summer and we are pleased to see how many people have used it in good humour.

“This has put a smile on many people’s faces, just like our holidays do. We are of course aware of a post from the White House social media account.

“This is not endorsed by us in any way, and we are very disappointed to see our brand being used to promote government policy such as this.”

open image in gallery The company said it was ‘disappointed’ to see its brand used to promote the White House policy ( Getty Images )

The audio has become a meme in recent weeks and has been used in more than 1.9 million videos on TikTok.

In a post to her Instagram story, Glynne, 35, said: “This post honestly makes me feel sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.”

Earlier this month, Glynne met voiceover star Zoe Lister on Capital Breakfast to recreate the advert live on the radio.

Glynne told the station: “It’s mad because I feel like when I do my gigs, I feel like when I go to sing the hook, I feel like they’re waiting for me to go ‘nothing beats a Jet2 holiday’. It is tempting but I need to take this seriously, it can’t be a joke.”

The White House has posted memes to its social media pages before, including an image of Donald Trump’s face superimposed on to Superman alongside the caption: “The symbol of hope. Truth. Justice. The American way. Superman Trump.”

The US government has been cracking down on immigration and expanding its largely secretive third-country deportation programme.