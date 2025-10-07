Jewish council calls for cancellation of ‘shameful’ Bob Vylan Manchester gig

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Jewish organisation has called for the cancellation of a Bob Vylan gig in Manchester, saying a lack of response from the concert venue following last week’s synagogue attack is “utterly unforgiveable”.

The outspoken punk duo caused controversy in chanting “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” at the Glastonbury music festival in June, which was livestreamed by the BBC.

The corporation’s director-general Tim Davie subsequently said the decision to broadcast the set live was “a very significant mistake”, and branded the performance “antisemitic” and “deeply disturbing”.

The music act is due to play the Manchester Academy on November 5.

The Jewish Representative Council (JRC) of Greater Manchester and Region had already demanded “urgent action” last month on a performance it said would cause “significant concern” in the community.

In an updated statement, published on Monday, the JRC said the performance – by an artist it deemed as having “repeatedly engaged in rhetoric that crosses the line from legitimate political discourse into antisemitism and incitement” – must be cancelled.

The statement read: “There is a vital distinction between legitimate criticism of the Israeli government and speech that veers into antisemitism.”.

The council said while freedom of expression must be protected “an artist who has consistently been condemned as hateful” should not be given such a platform.

The JRC said the statement is supported by a number of the region’s MPs including Labour’s Heywood and Middleton North MP Elsie Blundell, Paul Waugh for Rochdale and the Liberal Democrat MP for Cheadle, Tom Morrison.

The organisation, which said it had initially contacted the venue three weeks ago, described booking such an act “at one of our city’s most iconic venues” as “shameful”.

The council, which describes itself as responsible for representing, protecting, uniting, defending and serving the local Jewish community, added: “The fact we have not received a response, even after British Jews were murdered in cold blood is utterly unforgiveable.”

Last Thursday, knife-wielding terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, killed two men at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both died in the attack, which unfolded on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Councillor Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council and Lucy Powell, MP for Manchester Central and the Labour Party deputy leadership candidate, have been approached for comment.

The University of Manchester directed media calls about the matter to the Students’ Union.

The University of Manchester Students’ Union, which manages the Manchester Academy venue, declined to comment on the JRC statement.