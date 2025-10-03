Flags flown at half-mast as Swinney expresses sympathy to Jewish community

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney has expressed his sympathy to the Jewish community following the terrorist attack in Manchester, with flags at Scottish Government buildings also flying at half-mast.

The First Minister has written privately to community leaders and he visited the Edinburgh Hebrew Community on Thursday evening.

An attacker was shot dead by police on Thursday after two people were killed in a car and knife attack outside a synagogue in Manchester on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur.

Counter-terrorism police said two people have been arrested following the attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Swinney said his Government will “do everything necessary” to ensure the continued safety of the Jewish community in Scotland.

He said: “The horror of the violence inflicted upon the Jewish community with the Heaton Park attack is utterly unimaginable. I cannot stress enough my sympathy with those families and their friends who have lost their loved ones, and my solidarity with the Jewish community in Scotland and across the whole of the United Kingdom.

“I know just what a distressing time this is for our Jewish communities, with fears and worry over the consequences of Heaton Park playing on their mind.

“I can assure our Jewish community that we will do everything necessary to ensure their continued safety, and additional security and policing is in place around synagogues and Jewish community venues.

“When society is faced with unimaginable horror we must take solace in the things that unite us. We must stand firm against those that seek to divide us. Now more than ever, division and all form of hatred – especially evil antisemitism – must be rejected, and I urge communities across Scotland to stand firm against those that seek to divide our country.

“Scotland’s diversity and our inclusive outlook is one of our greatest strengths. It is a precious commodity which we must all work to cherish and maintain, especially at moments of strain.

“In this spirit, I take great pride in the Drumlanrig Peace Accord, which was agreed in Scotland and marks a profound step forward in fostering mutual respect and understanding between Jewish and Muslim communities.

“Scotland stands ready to support efforts that build bridges, promote solidarity, and ensure that all our citizens can face challenges together in peace and unity.”

Mr Swinney’s comments came after a Scottish Conservative MSP said many Jewish people in his constituency “feel scared to go about their daily lives” following the Manchester attack.

Jackson Carlaw, the MSP for Eastwood, urged politicians to join him in standing “in solidarity with Jewish communities at this time”.

He said: “The attack on the synagogue in Manchester was utterly horrendous and my thoughts are with those who lost loved ones in such appalling circumstances.

“The Jewish communities in my constituency are deeply alarmed following this act of terror and many feel scared to go about their daily lives.

“That is completely unacceptable, and everyone has a duty to support Jewish people at this extremely worrying time.”

Mr Carlaw also criticised pro-Palestine protests that took place on Thursday evening at train stations across the country.

He said: “Their (the Jewish community) fears were only compounded by the disgusting scenes we saw at railway stations, including at Edinburgh Waverley, only hours after events in Manchester.

“These protests were filled with chants inciting hatred and antisemitic rhetoric that has no place in our society.

“I share my constituents’ concerns that we have been far too complacent in standing up to rising incidents of antisemitism.

“I urge politicians of all parties to join me in standing in solidarity with Jewish communities at this time and condemning the scenes that occurred across the country.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced an increased police presence around synagogues following the incident.

Police Scotland said the force had already planned to up patrols at Jewish places of worship around Yom Kippur.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston, lead for Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism in Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the Jewish community, the victims, families, and everyone affected by the incident in Manchester.

“Police Scotland officers are already carrying out additional and dedicated patrols around synagogues and other Jewish venues as part of our existing policing plan for the Jewish high holy days.”