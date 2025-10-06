Synagogue victim a ‘quiet man’ who died a hero, funeral hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the two men killed in the attack on a synagogue in Manchester was a “quiet man” who became a “hero”, mourners at his funeral heard.

Adrian Daulby, 53, leaped from his seat to block the doors of the Jewish holy place as knife-wielding Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, tried to get in to attack worshippers, last Thursday morning.

Mr Daulby was killed along with Melvin Cravitz, 66, as the attack unfolded on Yom Kippur, the most holy day in the Jewish calendar with many worshippers inside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester.

Family members, congregants from the Heaton Park synagogue, including Rabbi Daniel Walker, and members of the wider Jewish community gathered at Agecroft Jewish Cemetery in Salford to pay their respects.

Mr Walker, who was at the synagogue when Al-Shamie launched his attack, gave the eulogy for Mr Daulby.

He said Mr Daulby was sitting in the synagogue in his usual seat, where his late father and grandfather had sat, “at that terrible moment when evil struck”.

“A true righteous man,” Mr Walker said. “If you don’t mind, I just want to tell you what my friend Adrian did.

“Adrian sits on the back row of the shul. When evil struck, he sought to secure the building. All of you who know and love Adrian know he was a quiet man.

“In that moment of need, that quiet man became a tremendously strong hero.

“I watched him leap from his seat, run to the door. He braced the doors and he held the doors against our attacker.

“Adrian didn’t run away from danger. Adrian ran to help. Adrian was righteous in his passing. Adrian was righteous in his life. He was a kind soul, a gentle soul.

“The most important thing is that we live Adrian’s legacy.

“He was saving the lives of his community. There is none holier, there is none greater, there is none higher. A great, great martyr.

“May his memory always be a blessing.”

One of Mr Daulby’s nieces then fought back tears to tell mourners: “Adrian will be dearly missed. He never deserved what happened to him.

“He died a true hero. We just want you to know how loved you were.”

A second niece said: “Our tradition teaches us, to save a single life is to save the world. Adrian did just that.”

Rabbi Walker said he had visited the synagogue yesterday and it was “frozen in time”, Mr Daulby’s prayer book still open on the page at the time Al-Shamie struck.

Earlier, dozens of mourners had stood in autumn sunshine as the hearse arrived for the start of the 35-minute service, which included traditional Hebrew prayers.

Mr Daulby is believed to have been inadvertently shot dead by armed police as they scrambled to the scene to stop Al-Shamie, who had driven his car at worshippers outside, attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, wearing a fake suicide belt.

Described as a beloved brother, loving uncle and cherished cousin in a tribute from his family after his death, they added: “His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday October 2 2025.”

Neighbours described Mr Daulby as someone who loved animals, nature and the children who lived nearby, giving local Muslim youngsters presents at Eid.

He had survived cancer, lived alone and had visited the synagogue more after the death of his father a few years ago, they said.

Three men remain in hospital with serious injuries, including a security guard with car-impact injuries and a Community Security Trust (CST) worker with stab wounds.

Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail for an alleged rape, was shot dead by police. He was not known to counter-terror police but did have a criminal history.

Police say he may have been influenced by an extreme Islamist mindset.

Counter Terrorism Policing North West is leading the investigation into the attack.

Four people arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts remain in custody after police were granted a further five days to question them on Saturday.

They are two men, aged 30 and 32, and a woman, 61, all arrested in Prestwich, and a 46-year-old woman arrested in Farnworth.

An 18-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who were arrested in Farnworth, were released with no further action on Saturday.

The Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the attack raises deep questions about community relations in the UK.