Prince of Wales teams up with former Lioness to champion green spaces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has teamed up with former Lioness Jill Scott to warn that once green spaces are lost they are “gone forever”.

William, patron of Fields in Trust, was joined by Scott, the organisation’s president, to champion the importance of local parks, playing fields and pitches.

The pair were filmed earlier in the autumn taking a stroll through the Windlesham Field of Remembrance in Surrey – one of 3,000 green spaces permanently protected by Fields in Trust.

William, who greeted Scott with a hug, echoed his wife the Princess of Wales’s stance that spending time outdoors has a beneficial impact on well-being, as he described greenery as “so good for our minds and bodies”.

Fields in Trust is marking its centenary this year with a renewed mission to legally protect at least 75% of green spaces across the UK, so that every home is within a 10-minute walk of a high-quality park.

The prince said: “Having access to fresh air, a bit of peace and quiet, greenery, is so good for our minds and bodies. You need to have that space.

“You need to have this in as many communities as you can.”

He said: “The family connection with Fields in Trust goes way back, 100 years.

“The green-space protection part is really important, because once a green space goes, it’s gone forever.”

The trust was founded by William’s great-grandfather King George VI in 1925, when he was the Duke of York, as the National Playing Fields Association, with Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, serving as its president for 60 years and Queen Elizabeth II as patron for 70 years.

William added of the charity’s drive during its centenary: “We need people to know about it because I think it’s not known that you need to protect your green space.”

Former England midfielder Scott, who took on the role as the trust’s president from William in the summer, said: “A lot of my childhood was just going to the local park playing football… without them green spaces, I probably would never have gone on to kind of play football at any level.”

She said: “I remember chatting to a small boy and he said ‘Yeah, but if they take away my park, they take away my morning with my dad’ and it is really the memories, isn’t it?”

The footballer-turned-presenter spoke about her hopes for green spaces in the future, saying: “I want every child just to be able to walk out of their front door and go play in the park.”

The pair were filmed acting as rival coaches after interrupting a local school’s football match, with William taking the green team and Scott the white.

William remarked: “She’s going to take this really seriously. We have to beat Jill.”

Meanwhile, Scott said: “I’ve got to win.”

They chatted about girls’ football, as they shouted words of encouragement to their squads.

“It’s great to see so many girls out playing football,” William said, with Scott adding: “Ah, so many now.”

Helen Griffiths, chief executive of the trust, said: “As we mark 100 years of Fields in Trust, this film beautifully captures why our mission still matters more than ever today.

“As people go for walks in parks, or children play on local pitches during the Christmas holidays, it’s easy to assume these spaces will always be there.

“But the reality is that without legal protection, they can disappear forever.

“It’s so important that every community has easy access to green spaces that are fundamental to our health, happiness and sense of belonging.”