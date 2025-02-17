New mayors can name up to 32 tsars to support policies such as ‘active travel’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New mayors can name up to 32 tsars to help them with their policies and work, Government papers suggest.

Local government minister Jim McMahon has launched six surveys to help develop new mayoral authorities across England, a move which he said will help shift “power out of Whitehall and into our regions”.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has named Cumbria, Cheshire and Warrington, Greater Essex, Hampshire and the Solent, Norfolk and Suffolk, and Sussex and Brighton as the six areas working towards mayoral polls in May 2026.

I encourage local residents to be part of our ‘devolution revolution’ by contributing to these consultations Jim McMahon, local government minister

Directly elected mayors will have new powers, including the right to establish a “key route network” on their area’s most important roads, a greater say in railway planning, and control over grant funding for new homes and regeneration.

According to survey documents, mayors can appoint non-constituent members of the new mayoral authority from organisations, including from district councils, NHS trusts or the police and crime commissioner.

They can also appoint associate members “who can provide particular experience or expertise – for example, on active travel or local businesses” – but will not have voting rights on the proposed mayoral boards.

They will sit alongside constituent members of the authority, chosen by county or unitary councils.

Greater Essex’s mayor will be able to appoint up to seven non-constituent and associate members.

Mayors in the Cheshire and Warrington and Sussex and Brighton areas will have up to six appointees, while the mayor in Hampshire and the Solent – which includes the Isle of Wight – has up to five picks.

Mayors covering Cumbria and Norfolk and Suffolk each have a maximum of four.

In the surveys, the Government has asked respondents to say to what extent they agree or disagree that establishing a new authority “will deliver benefits to the area” and “will support the economy of the area”.

Existing mayors already have appointees to help them develop and execute their policies, including Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who is supported by nine deputies and a suite of “special appointments”, including a walking and cycling commissioner and a victims commissioner.

Mr McMahon said: “We are committed to shifting power out of Whitehall and into our regions, ensuring local leaders have the tools they need to tackle local priorities and realise their areas’ potential as part of our Plan for Change.

“Our Devolution Priority Programme will deliver that power at pace and I encourage local residents to be part of our ‘devolution revolution’ by contributing to these consultations.”