National Trust covers up artwork with JK Rowling’s name after public interference

The National Trust has removed a piece of art featuring the name of JK Rowling after it was “tampered with by a member of the public”.

Visitors to Hardwick Hall in Derbyshire between April and November 2024 were invited to stitch the names of women they found inspirational and should be celebrated onto a textile display.

Until recently, the fabric artwork, which had been named ‘A Virtuous Woman’ had been on display with the Harry Potter author’s name sewn onto it seven times, but on two occasions had been stitched over by other participants.

However, feminist campaigner Jean Hatchet shared images on X of her and another woman unpicking the stitching, saying they had “corrected” the work.

As a result, the National Trust said it had removed the artwork to “protect it from further tampering and damage”.

Ms Hatchet criticised the response, saying she removed the “stitching with the correct tool”, took “great time and care”, and did not damage it.

In recent years, Ms Rowling has divided opinion with her gender critical views, which has seen her argue trans women should not be allowed into female-only spaces.

Activists have called her transphobic, a claim which she denies.

The artwork was designed by Layla Khoo in association with the National Trust and the University of Leeds, with other names to appear including Baroness Margaret Thatcher, Taylor Swift and the word ‘mum’.

open image in gallery JK Rowling has come under criticism for her views on gender identity (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Archive )

A National Trust spokesperson said: “The artwork was open to contributions for 8 months and closed in November when the piece was finished and put on public display.

“During the participation phase, JK Rowling's name was stitched onto the piece seven times and in two instances it was stitched over by other participants. At the time the artwork was completed and subsequently hung, JK Rowling's name appeared five times without any overstitching.

“We ask people not to damage or tamper with artworks once they are finished and on public display. The piece has been taken off display for investigation and to protect it from further tampering or damage. We take all claims and incidents of damage to items in our care seriously and investigate each one.”

Ms Rowling declined to comment.