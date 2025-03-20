Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn to leave BBC after 28 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn will leave the BBC after 28 years at the broadcaster.

The journalist has presented the BBC’s daily weekday politics show – since it launched in 2018.

Coburn, who joined the BBC in 1997 as a reporter covering Westminster, said: “What a privilege to have been in the hot seat of the Daily Politics and then Politics Live covering the tumultuous events of the last decade or so.

“It’s time to move on and hand over to someone else but I’ve loved it all, especially the people I’ve worked with and the hundreds of guests who’ve kept me company in the studio every day.”

She will leave the BBC at the end of May with a new presenter announced in due course.

Hilary O’Neill, executive editor of politics at the BBC, said: “Jo has shaped Politics Live into the programme it is today where viewers tune in knowing they’ll be expertly guided through the biggest political stories, whilst making them accessible and entertaining.

“Jo is a forensic interviewer and engaging presenter who draws on her deep knowledge of politics to challenge ministers on the issues that matter most to the public. She will be greatly missed by both the audience and her colleagues.”

Coburn previously presented BBC Two’s Daily Politics with Andrew Neil, before taking on the lead presenter role for Politics Live when it replaced Daily Politics.

She has appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the Six and Ten bulletins and the BBC News Channel.

During her BBC career she anchored live coverage of six chancellors’ budgets, covered eight general elections and hosted overnight by-election specials.

Richard Burgess, director of the BBC’s news content, said: “I want to thank Jo for her immense contribution to our coverage, and on a career where she has been at the heart of political journalism for almost 30 years.

“Millions of viewers have benefited from Jo’s incisive interviewing and her ability to host intelligent discussion and debate from across the political spectrum. We wish her all the best for the future.”

Coburn started her career in 1997, joining local radio in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, before joining BBC London as political reporter.

She covered the Cash for Honours and MPs’ expenses scandals as well as the first race for London mayor in 2000.

After the 2001 general election, Coburn joined regional news for early mornings as political correspondent for Breakfast News.

She has also regularly presented on the BBC News channel, BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend and BBC Two current affairs show Newsnight.