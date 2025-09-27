Jo Stevens warns against Welsh independence, suggesting it could cause austerity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plaid Cymru’s ambition of an independent Wales could drag the country back into austerity, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens is expected to argue at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool this weekend.

Independence would result in working-age adults in Wales paying more than £11,000 extra each year in tax to retain current level of public services, the Labour Party has claimed following analysis by the UK Government.

Plaid Cymru’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has previously ruled out holding a referendum on Wales leaving the UK in the first term of a Plaid-led Welsh government.

But he has told the PA news agency it could happen within “our lifetime”.

Speaking at the conference on Sunday, Ms Stevens is expected to say both Labour governments in Wales and Westminster are placing the country at the centre of national renewal.

“Together as Labour governments we are setting out the path of renewal towards a fairer, more prosperous Wales, proud of our history and in control of our future,” she will add.

Ms Stevens is expected to point to the choice facing Welsh voters at the Senedd elections in May, arguing “Labour is the only party on the side of working people”.

The minister will also say: “If Plaid want to be taken seriously, they need to confirm whether they’re going to tax Welsh families into poverty, or cut public services to the bone.

“Labour has ended austerity in Wales. Don’t let Plaid impose it on Wales again.”