Joanna Lumley and Tulisa confirmed for Cheltenham Literature Festival 2025

Actress Dame Joanna Lumley and singer Tulisa Contostavlos are among the celebrities confirmed to be appearing at Cheltenham Literature Festival 2025.

Thought to be the world’s oldest literature festival, the event, which was first held in 1949, features talks and discussions from a variety of authors, journalists and public figures.

In October, The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival will host more than 400 events in a programme that includes conversations with chat show host Graham Norton, activist and TV star Katie Piper, actor Sir Michael Palin, and BBC director-general Tim Davie.

At the 10-day event, Absolutely Fabulous actress Dame Joanna, 79, will be interviewed by broadcaster Emma Freud about her forthcoming book, My Book Of Treasures: A Collection Of Favourite Writings, which is comprised of her favourite writings, thoughts and quotes, as written in her private notebooks.

The veteran TV star, who appears in the latest series of Tim Burton’s Netflix show Wednesday, has written a number of books, including 2011’s Absolutely: A Memoir, which contains anecdotes from across her personal life and career.

Contostavlos, of N-Dubz fame, will talk about her new book, Judgement, which details the highs and lows of her music career, including her collapsed drugs trial in 2014.

The 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs in 2013, but the charges were later dismissed after prosecution witness, “Fake Sheikh” journalist Mazher Mahmood, was found guilty of tampering with evidence in the trial.

Following the collapse of the trial Contostavlos said “I have never dealt drugs and never been involved in taking or dealing cocaine” in a statement where she also accused Mahmood of a “horrific and disgusting entrapment”.

This year’s fiction programme includes talks with Women’s Prize for Fiction winner Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Atonement author Ian McEwan, children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson and Kate Mosse, who will discuss the 20th anniversary of her historical fiction novel Labyrinth.

In a talk with screenwriter Edward Docx, novelist Mick Herron will discuss Clown Town, the latest book in his Slough House series, which inspired the TV show Slow Horses, featuring Oscar-winning actor Sir Gary Oldman.

Numerous stars from across the TV and film industry will gather for the festival, including Love Actually creator Richard Curtis, who will interview writer and comedian Ben Elton about his new autobiography and experience creating BBC sitcom Upstart Crow and writing for The Young Ones and Blackadder.

Elsewhere, game show host Richard Osman will discuss the fifth novel in his Thursday Murder Club series, the first of which has been adapted for a film starring Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

Sharing moments from her new memoir Lush will be Gavin And Stacey star Joanna Page, whose book charts her journey from a small Welsh village to one of Britain’s biggest sitcoms.

In a separate event, her co-star Larry Lamb will present his debut novel All Wrapped Up, with his son and TV presenter George Lamb.

Some of the talks will look at and dissect social issues, with Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens questioning if masculinity is in crisis alongside writers Laura Bates and James Bloodworth.

There will also be a live recording of Jane Garvey and Fi Glover’s Times Radio show where they will be joined by model Penny Lancaster to discuss her forthcoming memoir, Someone Like Me, where she opens up about navigating fame and life with her husband Sir Rod Stewart.

Among the other events is a talk with food writer Nigel Slater, who shares A Thousand Feasts, a memoir with anecdotes taken from his own notebooks.

Former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg, French chef Raymond Blanc, Olympic gold medallist Sir Bradley Wiggins, wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin, World Wide Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee and professor of genetics Dr Tim Spector are among the other public figures scheduled to appear.

The Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival will take place from October 10-19.