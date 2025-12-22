Man charged with 56 sexual offences against ex-wife
Philip Young, 49, will appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
A man has been charged with drugging and raping his ex-wife while five other men have been charged with sexual offences against her.
Philip Young, 49, will appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with offences including multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy his former spouse Joanne Young.
A total of six men have been charged with offences against Ms Young, who has waived her legal right to anonymity.
The five other men charged are:
:: Norman Macksoni, 47, of Wood End Close, Sharnbrook, who has been charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images.
:: Dean Hamilton, 47, of no fixed abode has been charged with one count of rape and sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching.
:: Conner Sanderson Doyle, 31, of Crofton Road, Swindon, who has been charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching
:: Richard Wilkins, 61, of Tattershall, Toothill, Swindon, who has been charged with one count of rape and sexual touching
:: Mohammed Hassan, 37, of Torun Way, Swindon has been charged with sexual touching.
The alleged offences took place between 2010 and 2023.
Geoff Smith, detective superintendent for Wiltshire Police, said: “This is a significant update in what is a complex and extensive investigation.
“The victim in this case, Joanne, has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity.
“She has been supported by specially trained officers from the beginning of the process and she has made the decision following multiple discussions with officers and support services.”
