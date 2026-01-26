Major job site reveals most sought-after roles – and they might not be what you’d think
Jobs site Adzuna reveals its most sought-after positions
The role of healthcare support worker emerged as the most sought-after position last month, a new report has revealed.
Data from jobs site Adzuna indicated that vacancies continued their decline in December, marking the sixth consecutive monthly fall and pushing competition for roles to its highest level in over four years.
Alongside healthcare support, other popular job searches included warehouse workers, cleaners, lorry and delivery drivers, and social care staff.
Positions for administrators and managers also featured prominently within the top 10 most searched roles, according to the same report.
High inflation, economic uncertainty and the rising use of AI was said to impact hiring activity.
With hiring slowing, employers were reportedly cutting back on remote roles and demanding greater office presence, with advertised remote jobs at their lowest level since March 2020.
Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “December’s figures confirm what the direction of travel throughout 2025 made clear – last year was one of the toughest years for jobseekers since the pandemic.”
