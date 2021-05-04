Two veterans accused of murdering the IRA member Joe McCann in 1972 have been acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Their trial at Belfast Crown Court, which started last Monday, collapsed after the presiding judge decided not to allow statements made by the two former soldiers – identified only as Soldiers A and C – named as in 1972 as evidence.

Mr Justice O’Hara made the ruling on Friday over concerns about the circumstances in which the statements were made. The deficiencies included the fact that the then paratroopers were forced to give testimony to the Royal Military Police.

As the Public Prosecution Service’s case rested on this material, its decision not to challenge the judge’s decision brought the case to an end.

“In the circumstances Mr A and C I formally find you not guilty of the charge of murder,” Mr Justice O’Hara said.

The two men, now aged in their 70s, then left the courtroom.

Mr McCann, 24, was killed by paratroopers who shot him in the city in April 1972 while he was trying to evade arrest.

When it opened last Monday, the veterans’ case became the first in several years to involve charges against former soldiers who had served in Northern Ireland.

There are four other similar charges currently going through the region’s courts. However, they all remain at the pre-trial stage.

In the McCann murder case, the prosecution had argued that the 1972 evidence should be admissible because the men had accepted the statements when questioned by the Historical Enquiries Team (HET) about the crime in 2010.

However, Mr Justice O’Hara sided with the defence, saying it was unacceptable for the 1972 material to be “dressed up and freshened up with a new 2010 cover”.

He added that the prosecution would have been more sustainable if the Police Service of Northern Ireland had started a new investigation after the HET re-examined McCann’s murder eleven years ago.

Johnny Mercer, who resigned as defence minister last month over the exclusion of Northern Ireland veterans from the Overseas Operations Bill, welcomed the acquittal.

He said he was “delighted for the soldiers who can now hopefully go and live the rest of their lives in peace”.

Additional reporting by PA