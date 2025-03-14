Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joey Barton pleads not guilty over alleged offensive tweets to Jeremy Vine and football pundit

Joey Barton was bailed until a further hearing in June

Pat Hurst
Friday 14 March 2025 16:32 GMT
Joey Barton arrives at Liverpool Crown Court, where he is charged with sending offensive messages to commentator Lucy Ward and TV presenter Jeremy Vine
Joey Barton arrives at Liverpool Crown Court, where he is charged with sending offensive messages to commentator Lucy Ward and TV presenter Jeremy Vine (PA Wire)

Former footballer Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty to sending a series of allegedly offensive posts on social media to Jeremy Vine and and football TV commentators and pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko.

Barton, 42, in a dark suit and tie and wearing spectacles, stood in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court, repeating “not guilty” to all of the 12 charges put to him.

They arise out of a series of posts made in January, February and March last year on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the posts Barton, a former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder, is accused of sending grossly offensive communications with the intention of causing distress or anxiety.

Following a 40-minute hearing, a further preparatory hearing was set for 27June, with a trial date set for November 3.

Judge Andrew Menary KC, Recorder of Liverpool, granted bail to Barton, on condition he does not directly or indirectly contact any of the prosecution witnesses, Mr Vine, Ms Aluko and Ms Ward and also on condition he makes no reference to them online.

Judge Menary added: “You can have bail. It’s important you keep those conditions.”

Following his retirement from football in 2018, Barton managed Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers.

Has not been in charge of a club since being sacked by the latter in 2023.

