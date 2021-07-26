Joey Barton pleads not guilty to assaulting wife

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his wife.

The former Premier League footballer appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in southwest London on Monday morning via video link.

The charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an incident at a residential property in Kew, southwest London, on 2 June in which his wife Georgia suffered a head injury.

Barton spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He wore a t-shirt and shorts during the hearing.

Barton has been released on unconditional bail until his trial at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on 16 December.

He made appearances for Manchester City and Newcastle United during his career.

The former midfielder also represented the England national side in a friendly against Spain in 2007

Barton retired from playing in 2018 and pursued a career in football management.

Before taking on the role at Bristol Rovers earlier this year he managed Fleetwood Town.

Additional reporting by Press Association