British ‘service person’ arrested in Kenya over rape allegation

A UK “service person” has been accused of rape near a British Army training camp in Kenya where a soldier is alleged to have murderer a woman, it has been reported.

The alleged rape happened last month close to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk), near the town Nanyuki, and the man was arrested after a group of soldiers visited a bar in the area, the BBC reports.

It comes after the body of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru, who was allegedly murdered by a British soldier, was found in a septic tank at a Kenyan hotel, close to a British Army base, two months after she disappeared in March 2012.

On Sunday, a Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “We can confirm the arrest of a service person in Kenya.

“As the matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Defence Serious Crime Command, we will not comment further.”

The rape allegations come after Defence Secretary John Healey met Ms Wanjiru’s family in April. They said they had been subject to “too many empty promises” regarding investigations into her death and that they were “grateful” for the visit.

According to the Sunday Times, a soldier had allegedly confessed to Ms Wanjiru’s killing and another soldier reported it to senior officers at the time – but no action was taken.

In a report in 2021, the newspaper said a soldier accused of the murder had been named by his comrades.

In April, Mr Healey said the Government would continue to help Ms Wanjiru’s family “secure the justice they deserve”, and stressed his “determination to see a resolution to the still unresolved case”.

The Army has launched a service inquiry (SI) into allegations of unacceptable behaviour by UK service personnel in Kenya violating sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) policy which was introduced in July 2022.

It is believed the aim is to understand the nature of allegations made regarding sexual exploitation and abuse, which includes Army culture and possible contact with sex workers.

The SI can make recommendations to ensure that SEA policy is being complied with by UK personnel in Kenya.

A MoD spokesman said: “The Defence Secretary recently visited Kenya to highlight our bilateral partnership and the important role of the British military presence – and personnel – in Kenya. He also clearly set out the high standards of behaviour we expect of our all our personnel.

“All soldiers who visit or train at Batuk have clear direction about how to behave, on and off duty, must complete mandatory training and attend compulsory briefings on conduct. We will have zero tolerance for unacceptable behaviour.

“To ensure the highest possible standards, the Army has launched a comprehensive service inquiry into allegations of unacceptable behaviour by UK Service Personnel in Kenya which would violate MoD and Army policy.”